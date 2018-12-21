Laramie man arrested for felony domestic battery
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the 900 block of North Third Street for the report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, 28-year-old Thomas D. Massey, of Laramie, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Massey had three prior convictions for domestic battery in South Carolina within 10 years of this arrest, making this a felony offense. Massey posted a $15,000 signature bond and has been released from the Albany County Detention Center.
A household member is guilty of domestic battery if he knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another household member by use of physical force.
Domestic battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both if within the previous 10 years, the person has been convicted of domestic battery two or more times.
THURSDAY
Yulia Lenz, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Thomas Massey, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:33 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
10:14 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
12:37 p.m., 100 block of North Fifth, larceny.
12:45 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, larceny.
12:59 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, hit and run.
5:58 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, larceny.
THURSDAY
1:38 a.m., 200 block of South Adams, possible impaired driver.
2:44 a.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
4:01 a.m., 800 block of Harney, burglary.
6:23 a.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
2:59 p.m., 1600 block of Skyline, animal bite.
