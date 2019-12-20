Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY
n Steven Yuresko, 63, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a probation and parole sanction.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:31 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism
n 12:05 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, accident
n 12:09 p.m., 1200 block of North 10th, hit and run
n 12:12 p.m., 200 block of North Third, hit and run
n 2:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense
n 4:03 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run
n 7:03 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft
n 7:58 p.m., 1200 block of North 10th, hit and run
n 10:46 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, accident
THURSDAY
n 12:12 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
n 1:05 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 2:31 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders, hit and run
n 7:43 p.m., 100 block of Jackalope, possible domestic disturbance
