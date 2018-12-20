Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:01 a.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
9:03 a.,m., 1500 block of Baker, mail tampering.
9:28 a.m., 500 block of North Pine, possible identity theft.
10:38 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:55 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, larceny.
4:47 p.m., 500 block of North Fourth, mail tampering.
4:55 p.m., 1500 block of Baker, mail tampering.
5:22 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
5:26 p.m., 1100 block of North 17th, mail tampering.
6:02 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
8:12 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:38 p.m., 3200 block of Wyoming Highway 130, accident.
1:05 p.m., 2400 block of Fort Sanders, mail tampering.
2:11 p.m., 40 block of Pahlow, larceny.
5:19 p.m., 30 block of Happy Jack, accident.
