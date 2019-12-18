Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY
n Levi Mann, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation of a household member, interference, assualt and property destruction.
n Brashaad Murrell, 23, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
n Robin Wagner, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY
n Terrin Beierle, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Jacob Capron, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Sarah Lindley, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Tyler Johnson, 23, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.
n Dakota Berg, 26, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
n Taylor Jarnigan, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation and on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
SUNDAY
n Brett Hendrix, 24, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
MONDAY
n Rita Koval, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
n Mike Vang, 55, Maine, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Mai Thao, 49, Maine, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and intent to deliver.
n Jacob Rodri, 37, Laramie, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear.
TUESDAY
n Eric Mann, 46, Laramie, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:25 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana)
n 11:45 a.m., Wister and Grand, accident
n 12:28 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, theft
n 2:52 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
n 3:06 p.m., 12th and Gibbon, accident.
n 4:05 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
TUESDAY
n 5:31 a.m., 1100 block of North 18th, hit and run.
