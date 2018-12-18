Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Don Bartlett, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Dylan Cox, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Robert Bell, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
Colby Coughenour, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:51 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
1:20 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
2:44 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds, accident.
3:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
4:13 p.m., 500 block of North Fifth, accident.
6:22 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
6:24 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, possible arson.
6:38 p.m., 400 block of South 30th, possible reckless endangerment.
10:32 p.m., 1900 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
11:15 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SATURDAY
1:36 a.m., 1900 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
6:53 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, theft.
12:11 p.m., 1800 block of South Ninth Vandalism.
12:53 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, hit and run.
9:08 p.m., 300 block of Sully, hit and run.
9:37 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, accident.
10:43 p.m., Fourth and Ivinson, accident.
SUNDAY
12:09 a.m., Seventh and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
1:06 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, possible aggravated assault.
1:17 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight
1:53 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible assault and battery.
2:24 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
3:04 a.m., 300 block of Park, possible domestic disturbance.
9:09 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:52 a.m., 900 block of Shields, vandalism.
7:47 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
7:40 a.m., Third and Soldier Springs, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
SATURDAY
12:54 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
