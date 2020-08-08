Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
• Jason Gacel, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Yolanda Tyson, 27, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Shree Pradhan, 36, California, was arrested on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
• Regan Siegfried, 22, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY
• Joshua Manning, 32, New Mexico, was arrested on a warrant.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 9:02 a.m., 3700 block of Hayford, vandalism.
• 10:49 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 12:40 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
• 1:16 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
• 1:17 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
• 5:44 p.m., 800 block of Canby, theft.
• 6:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
FRIDAY
• 1:50 a.m., 1900 block of Garfield, alleged impaired driver.
• 7:30 a.m., 300 block of Fillmore, littering.
• 7:33 a.m., 700 block of Cedar, burglary.
• 8:05 a.m., 2500 block of Monroe, stolen vehicle.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 1:02 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 4:31 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
