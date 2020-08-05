Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Erik Pacheco, 23, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, improper lane use, and arrest on a warrant.
n Natasha Herrera, 34, New Mexico, was arrested on a warrant.
n Amos Mora, 51, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery, interference, and arrested on a warrant.
n Brenda Archuleta, 56, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and arrested on a warrant.
n Doug Walker, 51, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, hit and run, interference, careless driving, and intoxicated pedestrian on highway violation.
n Kaylie Pierce, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Fedencia Grajedo, 30, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, lane use, and driving without a drivers license.
SUNDAY
n Alex Flores, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
n Hunter Kuhn, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
n Brad Lowry, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:16 a.m., 200 block of Ivinson, attempted burglary.
n 10:12 a.m., 2100 block of Snowy Range, stolen vehicle.
n 3:26 p.m., 300 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 3:33 p.m., 2000 block of Alsop, accident.
n 6:39 p.m., 400 block of Snowy Range, accident.
SATURDAY
n 2:21 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, assault and battery.
n 12:04 p.m., 200 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 3:00 p.m., 1600 block of Pierson, burglary.
n 8:44 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, burglary.
n 11:31 p.m., 1100 block of McCue, theft.
SUNDAY
n 2:24 a.m., 1000 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:44 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:49 a.m., 100 block of Kearney, alleged impaired driver.
n 7:17 a.m., 600 block of Fremont, burglary.
n 7:31 a.m., 500 block of Beaufort, suicide.
n 12:20 p.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 12:16 a.m., 1000 block of Third, theft.
