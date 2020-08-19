Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
• McKenzie Clark, 19, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant.
• Joseph Faycosh, 44, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
• Amy Moon, 47, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Calvin Aubin, 30, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
• Chester Dorsey, 65, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
SUNDAY
• Riely Smith, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating open container law.
• Aldo Marquez, 19, Colorado, was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol.
• Timothy Atencio, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Benjamin Gilmore, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Elizabeth Kahalley, 19, Laramie, was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and interference.
• Kody Bard, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Dale Swain, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
• Racheal Bailey, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
• Leah Hill, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
• Joseph O’Byrne, 41, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace and two counts of aggravated assault.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 8:32 a.m., 300 block of Third, burglary.
• 10:41 a.m., 1500 block of Clydesdale, theft.
• 11:11 a.m., 500 block of Eleventh, theft.
• 12:01 p.m., 700 block of Cedar, burglary.
• 1:47 p.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
• 3:39 p.m., 400 block of First, accident.
• 8:00 p.m., 700 block of Cedar, bike theft.
• 11:19 p.m., 1100 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
• 2:03 a.m., 400 block of 18th, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:37 a.m., 300 block of Fifth, alleged impaired driver.
• 11:13 a.m., 1400 block of Kearney, stolen vehicle.
• 4:06 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
• 4:13 p.m., 1700 block of Pearl, dead body found (natural causes).
• 6:27 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
SUNDAY
• 1:24 a.m., 1000 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:15 a.m., 800 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
• 9:11 a.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
• 9:42 a.m., 500 block of Harney, theft.
• 12:53 p.m., 500 block of Curtis, burlgary.
• 8:21 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, theft.
MONDAY
• 2:58 a.m., 1900 block of Park, burglary.
• 6:12 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin, possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:34 a.m., 1000 block of Indian Hills, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 9:12 a.m., 1300 block of Second, theft.
• 10:22 a.m., 1200 block of Second, theft.
• 11:18 a.m., 1600 block of Third, stolen vehicle.
• 4:58 p.m., 4000 block of Bill Nye, theft.
• 6:06 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
• 6:17 p.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill, burglary.
• 6:29 p.m., 2200 block of 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:30 p.m., 100 block of Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:49 p.m., 300 block of First, hit and run.
• 7:07 p.m., 1400 block of Third, accident.
• 7:08 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
• 7:25 p.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
• 7:34 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 7:53 p.m., 300 block of First, hit and run.
FRIDAY
• 5:47 a.m., 1800 block of Van Buren, burglary.
