Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Wyatt Phillips, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY
n Allen Ayres, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and possessing an expired registration.
n Michael Clutter, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
n Matthew Wamburg, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
n Korey Wilson, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment.
SUNDAY
n Jordan Ingles, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
n Michael Dalles, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of hit and run.
n Omar Melendez, 28, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
n Nathan Laurel, 39, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
n Brandon Sage, 34, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
MONDAY
n John Sanders, 42, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
n Linda Barrientes, 28, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Edward Jones, 61, Nevada, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving while under suspension.
n Kimberliee Parker, 64, Nevada, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
n Michelle Stuckert, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
n Rosemary Foster, 40, Laramie, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:32 a.m., 300 block of Third, burglary.
n 10:41 a.m., 1500 block of Clydesdale, theft.
n 11:11 a.m., 500 block of Eleventh, theft.
n 12:01 p.m., 700 block of Cedar, burglary.
n 1:47 p.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
n 3:39 p.m., 400 block of First, accident.
n 8:00 p.m., 700 block of Cedar, bike theft.
n 11:19 p.m., 1100 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 2:03 a.m., 400 block of 18th, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:37 a.m., 300 block of Fifth, alleged impaired driver.
n 11:13 a.m., 1400 block of Kearney, stolen vehicle.
n 4:06 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 4:13 p.m., 1700 block of Pearl, dead body found (natural causes).
n 6:27 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
SUNDAY
n 1:24 a.m., 1000 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:15 a.m., 800 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
n 9:11 a.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
n 9:42 a.m., 500 block of Harney, theft.
n 12:53 p.m., 500 block of Curtis, burlgary.
n 8:21 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, theft.
MONDAY
n 2:58 a.m., 1900 block of Park, burglary.
n 6:12 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:34 a.m., 1000 block of Indian Hills, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 5:29 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
n 8:49 p.m., Albany County area, attempted suicide.
n 10:21 p.m., Albany County area, fight.
SATURDAY
n 7:47 a.m., Albany County area, assault and battery.
n 8:30 p.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
SUNDAY
n 11:49 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.