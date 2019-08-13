Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Jordan Bair, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to comply.
n Dermot O’Sullivan, 49, Wamsutter, was arrested on suspicion of larceny.
n Gail Braisted, 69, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Dannielle Parvin, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Devon Vasquez, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and interference.
n Glenn Darrow, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant.
n Armando Ramirez, 41, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a probation and parole hold.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:46 p.m., 1400 block of North Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:33 p.m., 1900 block of North 23rd, theft.
n 11:22 p.m., Third and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:07 a.m., Second and Russell, possible impaired driver.
n 2:15 a.m., 300 block of South Second, possible impaired driver.
n 4:45 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 6:52 a.m., 1400 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 10:42 a.m., 1300 block of Spring Creek, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:52 a.m., 2100 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 12:11 p.m., 1700 block of Pearl, vandalism.
n 2:25 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 3:47 p.m., 1400 block of Arnold, theft (mail tampering).
n 7:14 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, accident.
n 8:36 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
SUNDAY
n 8:53 a.m., 19th and Garfield, accident.
n 10 a.m., 500 block of South Pierce, vandalism.
n 10:36 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:13 p.m., 3700 block of Grand, theft.
n 3:27 p.m., 500 block of North Fourth, animal bite.
n 4:51 p.m., 100 block of West Curtis, trespassing.
n 8:26 p.m., 600 block of South Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
n 5:13 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:39 a.m., 700 block of Garfield, attempted burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:55 a.m., Sunset and Wyatt, animal bite.
SATURDAY
n 5:02 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 714D, accident.
n 6:12 p.m., 10 block of Miner, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:37 p.m., 20 block of Private Lake, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 6:30 p.m., U.S. Highway 30 and Hilltop Ridge, trespassing.
