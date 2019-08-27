Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Tye Huval, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
SUNDAY
Keith Thomas, 64, Medicine Bow, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and using an expired driver’s license.
Monroe Potter, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and on suspicion of two counts of using a fictitious identification and underage consumption of alcohol.
Heath Lopez, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:15 a.m., 4300 block of Gray Gable, burglary.
n 11:40 a.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, theft.
n 1:20 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 1:33 p.m., 4300 block of Crow, burglary.
n 1:34 p.m., 4300 block of Crow, burglary.
n 3 p.m., 1500 block of Custer, dead body found (natural causes).
SATURDAY
n 1:57 a.m., Fourth and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
n 6:47 a.m., 700 block of North 19th, explosives (non-criminal).
n 10:01 a.m., 21st and Grand, theft.
n 10:53 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 11:11 a.m., 100 block of North Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:20 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 12:10 p.m., 400 block of South Sixth, theft.
n 4:05 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 5:11 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:40 p.m., 100 block of North Hayes, littering.
SUNDAY
n 11:44 a.m., 100 block of South Cedar, animal bite.
n 11:49 a.m., 500 block of North Third.
n 12:10 p.m., 1500 block of Garfield, theft.
n 12:41 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, shoplifting.
n 2:42 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 4:46 p.m., 900 block of Flint, theft.
n 5:16 p.m., 1000 block of Fetterman, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:15 p.m., 1300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:58 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
n 3:51 a.m. 800 block of South Third, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:06 a.m., 10 block of Cattle, accident.
SATURDAY
n 3:18 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
n 8:52 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:31 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 2:17 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline, theft.
n 7:59 p.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, possible domestic disturbance.
