Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Tonya Hightower, 49, Kansas, was serving a sentence.
n Scott Panter, 29, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
THURSDAY
n Paula Abeyta, 53, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance?
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:29 a.m., Third and Park, accident.
n 9:45 a.m., 300 block of Boswell, accident.
n 3:21 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 4:02 p.m., 500 block of Bradley, theft.
n 5:11 p.m., 1000 block of Hancock, trespassing.
n 5:45 p.m., 200 block of McCollum, burglary.
n 10:23 p.m., 1600 block of Shields, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 7:42 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:59 a.m., 60 block of Kelly Creek, theft.
n 6:24 p.m., 20 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft.
