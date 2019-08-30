Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Chad Shewmake, 33, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Michael Mora, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n David Farris, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of delivery.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:34 a.m., 1100 block of North 17th, possible identity theft.
n 11:36 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 1:52 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:59 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 2:40 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, vandalism.
n 3:51 p.m., 600 bloc of Grand, accident.
n 4:07 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:40 p.m., 300 block of South Fifth, theft.
n 10 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
n 7:45 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, burglary.
