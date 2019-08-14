Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Kobi Vasquez, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for eluding and on suspicion of reckless driving.
n Anthony Disalle, 53, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
n Annastasia Swoape, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and on suspicion of public intoxication.
n David Mahan, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic strangulation and aggravated assault.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:54 a.m., 1600 block of West Venture, theft.
n 1:54 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 2:26 p.m., 700 block of Canby, possible assault and battery.
n 3:20 p.m., 17th and Kearney, accident.
n 3:33 p.m., 3700 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 5:41 p.m., 2100 block of North 10th, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 1:04 a.m., Grand and Vista, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:35 a.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders, possible identity theft.
n 5:18 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 713dc, littering.
