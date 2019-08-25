Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Miranda Stevenson, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Hargrow, 44, Rock River, was arrested on a warrant.
Amber Lindsay, 35, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Timothy Ferency, 49, Idaho, was arrested on a warrant.
Michaelle Jamison, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Wes McMullen, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY
Madelan Estes, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Cameron Clay, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tanner Morrison, 46, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
Clair Moran, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.
Nicholas Rierson, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on two warrants.
Jackson Nichols, 27, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and receiving stolen property.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.