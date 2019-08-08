Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Wayne Schmidt, 38, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under suspension.
n Eric Quintana, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
WEDNESDAY
n Heaven Wester, 18, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Justin Walters, 35, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance interference, driving under suspension, violating a protection order and felony eluding.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 11:23 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 11:52 a.m., 100 block of South Eighth, theft.
n 1:33 p.m., 1600 block of North Diamondhead, hit and run.
n 7 p.m., 700 block of Canby, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:57 p.m., Third and Harney, theft.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:09 a.m., 1400 block of Steele, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:19 a.m., 700 block of North 12th, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:50 a.m., 50 block of Stallion, trespassing.
n 9:24 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
WEDNESDAY
n 12:28 a.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, resisting arrest.
