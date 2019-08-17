Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Russell Goodrum, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of larceny and property destruction.
n Gerald White, 54, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n James Lanich, 23, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Brent Reed-Deplessis, 38, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
FRIDAY
n Kayla McCollum, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
John Nelson, 61, Illinois, , w n as arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 11:53 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:03 p.m., 1100 block of North Third, theft.
n 3:52 p.m., 1000 bock of North 22nd, vandalism.
n 4:39 p.m., 800 block of North Ninth, animal bite.
n 10:20 p.m., 2000 block of Reynolds, vandalism.
FRIDAY
n 2:46 a.m., Third and Interstate 80, possible impaired driver.
n 4:13 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 5:59 a.m., 100 block of West Fremont, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 9:31 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite.
n 3:38 p.m., 10 block of French Creek, accident.
