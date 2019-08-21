Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Leo Sutton, 58, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
n Ashley Goosman, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Teresa Majewski, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:28 a.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
n 11:37 a.m., 200 block of Ivinson, accident.
n 12:01 p.m., 100 block of South Fourth, accident.
n 1:05 p.m., 1200 block of North Ninth, theft.
n 2:57 p.m., Ninth and Seeton, accident.
n 4:13 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
n 5:38 p.m., Ninth and Shields, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:33 p.m., 3400 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 12:10 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:13 a.m., 90 block of BWJ, vandalism.
n 1:48 p.m., 20 block of Whirlwind, vandalism.
n 1:50 p.m., 200 block of Late Hattie, theft.
TUESDAY
n 7:53 a.m., 500 block of Swett, theft.
