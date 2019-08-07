Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Hassan Osman, 25, Utah, was serving a sentence.
n Andrew May, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
n Gerald White, 54, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:17 a.m., 100 block of South Sixth, trespassing.
n 9 a.m., 2100 block of Binford, theft.
n 9:41 a.m., 300 block of South Lincoln, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 10:43 a.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
n 10:55 a.m., 600 block of South Pine, burglary.
n 3:35 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, shoplifting.
n 3:47 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, trespassing.
n 4:37 p.m., 22nd and Armory, accident.
n 8:48 p.m., 5100 block of Morgan, fireworks.
n 10:32 p.m., 100 block of South Sixth, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 9:50 a.m., 800 block of Harris Park, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.