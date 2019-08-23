Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Andrew Hollandsworth, 30, Casper, was arrested on a warrant.
n Robert Smith, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent and solicitation of a prostitute.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:23 a.m., 500 block of Skyline, accident.
n 8:17 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:30 p.m., 700 block of South 15th, animal bite.
THURSDAY
n 2:16 a.m., 500 block of Boswell, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:01 a.m., 1300 block of Skyline, possible assault and battery.
n 1:12 p.m., 3000 block of Palmer Canyon, trespassing.
