Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Gerald White, 54, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
n Jose Alvarez, 38, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving under the influence.
n Nicola D’Eramo, 27, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
WEDNESDAY
n Nicholaus McLane, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:48 a.m., 1400 block of Canby, theft.
n 2:28 p.m., 700 block of Kearney, theft.
n 3:57 p.m., 2500 block of Plains, theft.
n 4:06 p.m., 1500 block of Symons, trespassing.
n 5:04 p.m., 1200 block of North 15th, accident.
n 5:11 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
n 6:45 p.m., 22nd and Hancock, accident.
n 7:20 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
n 8:17 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 9:32 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
n 11:31 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:37 a.m., Cedar and Park, hit and run.
