Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Heidi Godwin, 40, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Darin Stuart, 52, Laramie, was arrested a warrant and on suspicion of driving under suspension.
n Christopher Mauk, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Ben Nelson, 44, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:26 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, theft.
n 9:37 a.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
n 4:16 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, vandalism.
n 5:07 p.m., 1200 block of Garfield, possible assault and battery.
n 8:28 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 8 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 707, possible impaired driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.