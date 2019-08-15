Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Gabrielle Robinson, 20, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Gerald Ostowiecki, 56, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Scott Massey, 42, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
n Joshua Koski, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Emilio Candelaria, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, an open container violation and having no registration and no insurance.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 12:19 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:36 p.m., 1400 block of North Fourth, theft.
n 4:04 p.m., 300 block of Garfield, hit and run.
n 4:29 p.m., 900 block of South Third, theft.
n 7:34 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:07 p.m., 200 block of South Wister, possible impaired driver.
