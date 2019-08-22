Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:25 a.m., 1500 block of Sheridan, accident.
n 10:56 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, trespassing.
n 1 p.m., 200 block of North Third, accident.
n 2:02 p.m., 600 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 7:17 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 5:04 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
