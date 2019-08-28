Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Juan Moreno-Ibarra, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana).
TUESDAY
n Jared Holloway, 35, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of use of a controlled substance and having no driver’s license.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8 a.m., 300 block of South 10th, hit and run.
n 9:56 a.m., 700 block of Skyline, accident.
n 11:44 a.m., 3400 block of Alta Vista, burglary.
n 3:46 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, theft.
n 6 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 6:34 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:46 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:05 a.m., 200 block of Interstate 80, theft.
n 7:46 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
