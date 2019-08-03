Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Emily Berry, 26, Cheyenne, was serving a sentence.
n Anthony Enos, 40, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:20 a.m., 200 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 1:04 p.m., Ninth and Canby, vandalism.
n 5:29 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
FRIDAY
n 6:53 a.m., 1200 block of Canby, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:08 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 5:01 a.m., Big Hollow and Wyoming Highway 130, accident.
