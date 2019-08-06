Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Daily Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to insure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520.
Tucker Perry: 39 Dog Tail Trail
Christopher Pohl: 1822 S. 19th St.
Derek Pruitt: 2835 Ft. Sanders Road
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Pedro Mata, 41, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Logan Strayer, 20, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
David Chenot, 44, California, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Ryan Wicklander, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of use of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Phillip Diaz, 25, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Sebastian Singleton, 22, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (subsequent offense).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:11 p.m., 100 block of West Curtis, possible assault and battery.
4:38 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
5:21 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
5:26 p.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, accident.
5:40 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, burglary.
7 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable, animal bite.
SATURDAY
1:29 a.m., 200 block of North 30th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
10:44 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:44 a.m., 1800 block of Symons, burglary.
11:18 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
11:25 a.m., 1800 block of Arnold, burglary.
11:36 a.m., Second and University, accident.
11:38 a.m., 1300 block of North McCue, theft.
8:03 p.m., 2500 block of West Jefferson, vandalism.
SUNDAY
3:16 a.m., 1200 block of Boswell, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
9:17 a.m., 1900 block of North Banner, accident.
5:39 p.m., 1300 block of North 17th, theft.
7:42 p.m., 100 block of North Hayes, theft.
7:49 p.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
MONDAY
7:08 a.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
12:02 a.m., 100 block of South Fourth, fireworks.
4:35 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, fight.
7:08 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
8:24 p.m., 10 block of Cinch, trespassing.
SUNDAY
9:39 a.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders, theft.
5:11 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite.
10:04 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
