Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Jalicia Barron, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Steve Lopez, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery and domestic battery.
SUNDAY
n Christopher Teller, 35, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Jordan Scheidemental, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Austin Hart, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
MONDAY
n Tammy Mora, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:15 a.m., 800 block of Garfield, burglary.
n 8:19 a.m., 800 block of Garfield, burglary.
n 9:13 a.m., 100 block of Overlook, dead body found (natural causes).
n 10:08 a.m., 24th and Rainbow, accident.
n 10:22 a.m., 500 block of South 13th, theft.
n 11:01 a.m., 600 block of South 13th, burglary.
n 3:24 p.m., 30th and Armory, accident.
n 4:41 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
n 5:01 p.m., 400 block of South Eighth, possible stolen vehicle.
n 5:16 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, animal bite.
n 9:47 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible stolen vehicle.
n 10:31 p.m., 400 block of South Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 12:35 a.m., Third and Fremont, possible impaired driver.
n 1:20 a.m., Cedar and Curtis, possible impaired driver.
n 1:28 a.m., Lincoln and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
n 2:05 a.m., 300 block of South Second, vandalism.
n 2:58 a.m., 300 block of South Second, possible impaired driver.
n 3:19 a.m., 1100 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:04 p.m., 1900 block of Cottonwood, animal bite.
n 1:52 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 9:11 p.m., 800 block of North Third, fight.
n 10:45 p.m., 900 block of Fetterman, fireworks.
n 11:14 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, fight.
SUNDAY
n 2:50 a.m., 100 block of University, possible impaired driver.
n 3:52 a.m., 1500 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:19 a.m., 4100 block of Moraine, hit and run.
n 1:52 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:32 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 3:06 p.m., Cedar and Curtis, trespassing.
n 6:34 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 7:14 p.m., 4200 block of Navajo, accident.
n 8:57 p.m., Second and Ivinson, accident.
n 9:01 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
n 12:05 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 3:25 a.m., 500 block of North Third, open container violation.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:09 a.m., 4600 block of Oriole, theft.
SATURDAY
n 11:41 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
n 12:31 p.m., 700 block of Marshall, possible stolen vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.