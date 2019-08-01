Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Bonnie Baker, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines and on suspicion of criminal entry.
n Amanda Matney, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and on a Colorado warrant.
n Thea Horner, 44, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and on a Colorado warrant.
n Kyle Waters, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and on a Colorado warrant.
n Michael Montoya, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:13 a.m., 500 block of Beaufort, possible identity theft.
n 10:49 a.m., 400 block of Fetterman, burglary.
n 11:55 a.m., 600 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 1:08 p.m., 2200 block of Reynolds, littering.
n 1:48 p.m., 2300 block of North Ninth, theft.
n 2:13 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, trespassing.
n 4:12 p.m., 300 block of Bradley, accident.
n 4:21 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, vandalism.
n 5:08 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, theft.
n 7:47 p.m., 600 block of North Pine, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:21 a.m., 3700 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
