Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Danisha Bynum, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of inciting.
SUNDAY
Eron Natera, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting and interference.
Chad Shewmake, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
Caleb Decro, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court) and interference.
Ian Crawford, 19, Cody, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol (Municipal Court).
Aidan Turnage, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:23 a.m., 400 block of North Third, hit and run.
9:26 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
1:14 p.m., 15th and Ivinson, accident.
2:23 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
2:43 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, hit and run.
4:57 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
7:28 p.m., 300 block of North Hodgeman, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
8:20 a.m., 400 block of North Third, shoplifting.
9:52 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
9:54 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
11:58 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
12:03 p.m., 1300 block of Baker, possible domestic disturbance.
12:54 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
1:24 p.m., 200 block of South Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance.
3 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, burglary.
9:23 p.m., 4100 block of Kiowa, fight.
9:34 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
10:09 p.m., 1900 block of Grand, theft.
SUNDAY
2:06 a.m., 300 block of South Eighth, possible impaired driver.
2:21 a.m., 500 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
11:02 a.m., 500 block of Sheridan, accident.
12:10 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, theft.
1:11 p.m., 14th and Garfield, hit and run.
7:25 p.m., 17th and Spring Creek, fight.
8:35 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:32 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
SATURDAY
7:34 a.m., 30 block of Rainbow Valley, trespassing.
