Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n David Lindsey, 44, Centennial, was arrested on a warrant.
n Christopher Swayne, 43, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
SATURDAY
n Danisha Bynum, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of inciting.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:26 a.m., 15th and Harney, accident.
n 9:03 a.m., 1800 block of South 10th, accident.
n 9:05 a.m., 400 block of Mitchell, theft.
n 10:18 a.m., 2600 block of West Kennedy, theft.
n Noon, 100 block of North Third, dead body found (natural causes).
n 1:09 p.m., 400 block of South Ninth, burglary.
n 1:25 p.m., 300 block of North Colorado, burglary.
n 2:08 p.m., 700 block of Fremont, accident.
n 3:39 p.m., 900 block of North Fifth, tobacco violation (smoking ordinance).
n 3:41 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 5:24 p.m., 1700 block of Westview, accident.
n 8:39 p.m., 1200 block of Renshaw, trespassing.
n 10:09 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
n 6:41 a.m., 500 block of South 18th, hit and run.
n 10:54 a.m., 1400 block of Garfield, theft.
n 12:17 p.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
n 12:21 p.m., Eighth and Ivinson, accident.
n 1:31 p.m., 900 block of Fetterman, vandalism.
n 2:16 p.m., 400 block of South Fifth, accident.
n 4:31 p.m, 900 block of North 11th, theft.
n 5:59 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:12 a.m., 100 block of Lone Tree, theft.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.