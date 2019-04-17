Man charged with wrongful taking or disposing of property, 5 misdemeanors
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched at 10:33 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of North Banner Road for the report of a suspicious male in the lobby at that location.
The officers’ contact and investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Adam M. Griffith for wrongful taking or disposing of property, eluding, careless driving, speeding, registration required and headlights required. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charge, and Griffith remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A person who buys, receives, conceals or disposes of property he knows, believes or has reasonable cause to believe was obtained in violation of law is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
MONDAY
n Jed Wilson, 45, Loveland, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
n Clayton Englert, 18, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:08 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
n 1:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 1:36 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 9:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:11 a.m., 2700 block of Mopar, theft.
n 2:16 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
