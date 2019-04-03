Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Samuel Houston, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines to Circuit Court and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (Municipal Court).
n Jeremy Turner, 21, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver.
n Demarcus Jones, 21, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:04 a.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:33 a.m., 600 block of Plaza, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:48 a.m., 200 block of South Fillmore, vandalism.
n 12:21 p.m. 100 block of South Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 8:38 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
TUESDAY
n 12:37 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 1:58 a.m., 1200 block of South Fourth, burglary.
n 5:28 a.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 10:50 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 516, theft.
