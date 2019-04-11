Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n James Williams, 44, Casper, was serving a sentence.
n Robert Riedesel, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and speeding.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:03 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 9:21 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, hit and run.
n 11:10 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 11:16 a.m., 400 block of North Sixth, accident.
n 2:06 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
n 2:28 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
n 3:13 p.m., 1400 block of Commerce, vandalism.
n 3:23 p.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, possible impaired driver.
n 3:46 p.m., 400 block of North Cedar, trespassing.
n 5:01 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
