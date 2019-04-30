Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11 a.m., 200 block of North 30th, accident.
11:09 a.m., Snowy Range Road and Cedar, accident.
11:25 a.m., 500 block of Mitchell, theft.
12:36 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
2:28 p.m., 500 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
6:38 p.m., 700 block of Mill, possible assault and battery.
7:13 p.m., 300 block of University, theft.
7:30 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, hit and run.
11:25 p.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification.
SATURDAY
10:15 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, accident.
SUNDAY
10:13 a.m., 14th and Harney, accident.
12:14 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
12:44 p.m., 700 block of South 10th, explosives (non-criminal).
1:36 p.m., 1400 block of Canby, accident.
2:07 p.m., 1300 block of North Third, vandalism.
9:23 p.m., 1100 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
10:52 p.m., 1500 block of Barratt, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
SUNDAY
12:53 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
