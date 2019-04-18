Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Alan Miller, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 9:08 a.m., 1400 block of South Second, burglary.
n 11:08 a.m., 100 block of South Fourth, accident.
n 12:34 p.m., 700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 1:52 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
