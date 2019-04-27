Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Carey Dessaure, 52, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and violating a protection order.
n Leann King, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of tow counts of possession of a controlled substance and a seatbelt violation.
n Lisa Kogel, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Alexander Cardenas, 45, Florida, was arrested on a warrant.
n Christopher Kogel, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (language).
n Oswald Huaracha, 44, Texas, was transferred into the jail.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:26 a.m., 300 block of West Grand, animal bite.
n 10:38 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, vandalism.
n 12:36 p.m., 1800 block of North Banner, theft.
n 3 p.m., Eighth and Ivinson, accident.
n 3:25 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 9:35 p.m., 4200 block of Comanche, possible domestic disturbance.
