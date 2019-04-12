Laramie man charged with felony possession of a controlled substance
A Laramie Police Department officer was dispatched at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Evans Street for a request to check the welfare of a subject at that location.
During the course of the welfare check, an unrelated subject was arrested. Tyler Wollam, a 22-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another county as well as felony possession of a controlled substance. Wollam’s bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Any person convicted for a third or subsequent offense under this paragraph, which is a felony, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions, shall be imprisoned for a term of five years, fined not more than $5,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Kay Dallas, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Max Rosenfeld, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Tyler Wollam, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed above have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:52 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 11:25 a.m., 2000 block of West Van Buren, trespassing.
n 12:59 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, burglary.
n 3:20 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
THURSDAY
n 7:47 a.m., 600 block of South 22nd, accident.
