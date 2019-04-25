Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Adam Earleywine, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension (state) and having no insurance.
n Roccina Briggs, 53, Sinclair, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Rick Vosburg, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (state).
n Joshua Barnson, 21, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Abel Jasso, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n David Leopold, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
MONDAY
n Ariana Ceja, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
n Gregory Jakubowski, 43, Green River, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
n Cesar Quintero, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
WEDNESDAY
n Tracy Hamner, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and an interlock violation.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:08 a.m., 1700 block of Riverside, dead body found (natural causes).
n 10:41 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 1:33 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
n 2:40 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, vandalism.
n 2:35 p.m., 700 block of Garfield, theft.
n 5:18 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, possible assault and battery.
n 6:02 p.m., 1000 block of Arnold, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:36 p.m., 1000 block of Arnold, possible child abuse (neglect).
TUESDAY
n 7:08 a.m., 1000 block of Canby, theft.
n 10 a.m., 200 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
n 10:30 a.m., 1000 block of Kearney, vandalism.
n 11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 12:43 p.m., 1500 block of West Harrison, theft.
n 3:35 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 5:14 p.m., 2000 block of North 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:53 p.m., 26th and Sheridan, accident.
n 11:50 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 4:17 p.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon, theft.
n 5:12 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible stolen vehicle.
TUESDAY
n 10:43 a.m., 60 block of Antelope Ridge, dead body found (natural causes).
