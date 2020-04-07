Albany County Detention CenterSUNDAYn Christine Martinez, 68, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAYn 4:10 p.m., 900 block of Steele, hit and run.
n 9:16 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 11:30 p.m., 700 block of 12th, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAYn 12:00 a.m., 1900 block of Sheridan, burglary.
n 8:46 a.m., 500 block of Garfield, vandalism.
n 3:52 p.m., 700 block of Ord, animal bite.
n 3:54 p.m., 700 block of 12th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:06 p.m., 1900 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:09 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:48 p.m., 1600 block of Baker, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAYn 1:21 a.m., 400 block of Johnson, alleged impaired driver.
n 9:23 p.m., 700 block of Gibbon, alleged impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAYn 8:13 a.m., Albany County area, fight.
SATURDAYn 9:21 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
SUNDAYn 6:52 a.m. Albany County area, fight.
n 7:38 a.m., Albany County area, dead body found (natural causes).
n 5:19 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
