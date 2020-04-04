Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAYn 7:46 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 9:39 p.m., 900 block of Sully, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAYn 4:14 a.m., 2100 block of Hancock, burglary.
n 7:56 a.m., 1500 block of 15th, alleged impaired driver.
