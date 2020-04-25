Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY• Dylan Cox, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Julia Smith, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possessing and using a controlled substance.
FRIDAY• Derik Hepner, 36, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating open container laws.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 12:15 p.m., 1500 block of Pierce, theft.
• 2:27 p.m., 2200 block of Sweetwater, theft.
• 4:31 p.m., 1800 block of Rainbow, accident.
THURSDAY• 10:35 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
• 11:59 a.m., 1700 block of 22nd, theft.
• 5:18 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
• 7:36 p.m., 300 block of Grand, accident.
• 9:32 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY• 6:42 a.m., 100 block of Fremont, possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:19 a.m., 600 block of Reynolds, accident.
• 7:35 a.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department answered the following calls:
THURSDAY• 6:32 p.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:53 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 11:19 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
