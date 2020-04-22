Albany County Detention CenterSATURDAY• Amber Vanover, 39, Laramie, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY• Ecaterina Botten, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Joy Watkins, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference, and breach of peace.
• Joseph Jeffry, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and breach of peace.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY• 8:02 a.m., 400 block of Pierce, dead body found (natural causes).
• 11:04 a.m., 500 block of Grand, theft.
• 3:55 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
• 4:13 p.m., 800 block of 15th, theft.
• 4:46 p.m., 400 block of 14th, theft.
• 6:11 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:18 p.m., Laramie area, narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY• 3:00 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, theft.
• 4:44 p.m., 500 block of Colorado, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:02 p.m., 1300 block of 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:36 p.m., 500 block of Third, shoplifting.
• 9:10 p.m., Laramie area, narcotic possession.
• 10:33 p.m., 400 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
• 10:51 p.m., Laramie area, narcotics possession.
SUNDAY• 8:41 a.m., 1100 block of 19th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:13 a.m., 1600 block of Hill, dead body found (natural causes).
• 10:40 a.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh, possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:48 p.m., 1500 block of 13th, hit and run.
• 1:40 p.m., 1500 block of Bonneville, theft.
• 2:08 p.m., 600 block of Cedar, theft.
• 4:23 p.m., 1200 block of McCue, burglary.
• 8:50 p.m., 400 block of Cedar, possible domestic disturbance
