Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAYn 2:02 a.m., 500 block of Colorado, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:47 a.m., 1800 block of Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:50 p.m., 300 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:37 p.m., 500 block of Third, theft.
n 5:56 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
FRIDAYn 2:43 a.m., 1800 block of Curtis, accident.
