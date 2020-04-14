Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Alexander Terry, 26, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a stop sign violation.
n Kelly Chavez, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:00 p.m., 600 block of Spruce, burglary.
n 4:17 p.m., 1400 block of Ninth, littering.
n 5:11 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson, burglary.
n 6:44 p.m., 700 block of Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:16 p.m., 800 block of Harney, alleged impaired driver.
n 8:18 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:52 p.m., 1400 block of Fifth, animal bite.
SATURDAY
n 10:40 a.m., 1500 block of 15th, hit and run.
n 10:49 a.m., 700 block of Downey, accident.
n 11:19 a.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
n 9:57 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, assault and battery.
SUNDAY
n 2:37 a.m., 1400 block of Sully, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:03 p.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
Albany County Sheriffs Office
The Albany County Sheriffs Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 11:33 a.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 2:00 a.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
n 2:32 a.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
