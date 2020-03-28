While Ark Regional Services is one of the essential organizations that requires contact with other people, it still has made significant adjustments to do its part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Since we support individuals who are vulnerable adults and have underlying medical conditions, we’ve had to make a couple changes,” Ark President Bob Sell said. “Our ultimate goal is to limit our clients’ exposure or potential exposure. So, the first thing we did is suspended our day services,” Ark President Bob Sell said.
Day services at the Ark include the arts program, equestrian services and its educational program.
While some things cannot be replaced by doing them in clients’ homes, Ark employees have been able to implement in-home education.
“Our oversight comes from the Developmental Disabilities Section at the Department of Health, and they have worked very well with us, offering some flexibility in some of their Medicaid rules,” Sell said.
Formerly, the Developmental Disabilities Section did not apply Medicaid reimbursement to out-of-home services if they were done in-home, like the education service.
However, because of COVID-19, the section has temporarily relaxed the rule, meaning employees can now do in-home education services and be reimbursed for it.
“It’s really nice that we can do it because as you can imagine, people are not necessarily happy about not being able to leave their house, and then you add to it our clientele that don’t understand why they can’t leave, and we can’t force them to stay in their house, so we have to provide a service that’s gonna make them want to stay home and be comfortable staying home,” Sell said.
Some of what the in-home education includes is hand washing, hygiene and virus-education so that the clients can stay connected to what is going on in the community.
Aside from adjusting its out-of-home services, the Ark has implemented strict guidelines for its employees. Anyone who has traveled is required to do a 14-day quarantine, and if anyone has a fever, they are required to leave work and be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning.
“We’re also trying to limit the staff that come and go out of their [clients’] house, the staff that work with them,” Sell said.
Because of this, the Ark has implemented one-on-one staffing in which each employee is assigned to a specific person, rather than seeing 3 or 4 clients a day like they usually would.
“A lot of our staff have changing schedules, we’re asking them to be very flexible in those schedules,” Sell said.
While schedules are changing, the Ark is also seeing a lot of overtime costs because of the one-on-one services and because many employees who are quarantined have shifts that need made up by others.
Sell said the Ark’s upcoming April 18{sup}th{/sup} fundraiser was also cancelled, but the organization’s sponsors and donors maintained their giving, saying the Ark needed it.
“I am not worried because our community has always stepped up to help us,” Sell said concerning the financial burden created by COVID-19.
Sell’s gratitude goes beyond the community to his Ark employees as they have shown dedication to their clients. For instance, many college students have chosen to stay in Laramie, despite their schooling going online, so that they can continue working with the Ark clients.
“This community should be proud of them because we’d be in trouble without them, we really would,” he said.
The Ark staff is taking seriously the fact that they are one of the essential groups in Laramie that cannot work from home and cannot self-quarantine.
“Our biggest need is that our community respect the social distancing thing. My staff can’t stay home, they have to go out, and so my direct support professionals, they have to go to the grocery store for themselves, and then they have to come to work and go to the grocery store for somebody else,” Sell said.
Looking forward, Sell is currently unsure of how to deal with the case in which one of the Ark clients gets COVID-19, but he is preparing a plan for that situation.
