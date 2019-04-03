Corrections
UW celebrating Islamic Awareness Week
Once a year, the University of Wyoming celebrates Islamic Awareness Week.
To remove misconceptions surrounding Islam, UW’s Muslim Student Association warmly invites the community of Laramie to the following events:
n Flower distribution is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Breezeway. There will be Turkish sweets, flowers and a message from the Quran.
n Panel discussion is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday in the College of Business building. Speakers will lead a panel that will feature misconceptions about Muslims and the Islamic Faith. Pizza and drinks will be provided.
n Community Appreciation Day is Friday at the Islamic Center of Laramie. Prayer is at noon, and a community appreciation dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
n Islamic dinner is from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. The keynote speaker is Yasmin Mogahed, and dinner is catered by Ali Baba Grill of Denver. Attendees can get henna tattoos and learn Arabic calligraphy.
The public is invited. Contact Mohammed Tahir Elnaeem at melnaeem@uwyo.edu or 761-4011 for more information.
Art museum hosting TOAST on Thursday
T.O.A.S.T — Teen Open Art Studio Time — will take place this week from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Shelton Studio of the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all middle school- and high school-aged youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Archaeological society to meet
Come join the June Frison chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the April 2019 meeting, set for 7-9 p.m. Monday, instead of the usual Tuesday, in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for April is Dr. Charles Reher, UW Anthropology Associate Professor Emeritus. Chuck will be delivering a lecture titled “Out on the Chaco- A Revisit to Settlement and Subsistence Along the Lower Chaco River” after a short business meeting. You do not need to be a member of the Society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rachael.shimek@wyo.gov or find the event on Facebook for more information.
UW presents Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Back by popular demand is the unique-sounding Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, which will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall as part of the UW Presents spring series.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
LPCC board to meet April 10
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. April 10 in Room 208 of the Civic Center.
Wine tasting fundraiser to benefit HORAH
Altitude Chophouse & Brewery is hosting an evening of wine tasting, education and appetizers at 6 p.m. April 13 to benefit Home On The Range Animal Haven. HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing a forever home to 35 neglected, abused and abandoned animals. They return the animals to sound physical, social and emotional health while working with community organizations to enhance the well-being, sense of purpose and self-worth of their individuals. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at altitudechophouse.com. Seating is limited.
Council work session to feature parking
Downtown businesses, property owners and residents are encouraged to attend a work session requested by the Laramie City Council on parking downtown. The work session is at 6 p.m. April 17 at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. Come listen, be informed and make your voice heard.
Tickets available for summer movie series
The 2019 Studio City summer movie series tickets are available again through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies, a Senior Corps program that places volunteer grandparent tutors and mentors in area schools. Tickets for 11 movies are $8, with Studio City Cinemas generously donating a portion of the sales to the program. Order forms are available at 968 N. Ninth St., at www.fostergrandparentswy.org or through participating PTAs. The deadline for returning orders to 968 N. 9th is May 2. Pick up will be May 13-15 during FGWR business hours or through partnering PTAs. Call 307-22-.1051 for more information.
There’s a new church in town
Laramie Connections Church will be opening its services and programs to the community on the weekend of April 27-28. The public is invited to a “Discover Connections” meeting at 6 p.m. today.
These meetings are designed for anyone to come hear the unique story of the community oriented plans and programs of Laramie Connections. This exciting and energetic new church is committed to expressing the message of Jesus Christ through a foundation of community service; the full teachings of the Bible and a determination to assist in bringing more unity within the faith community of Laramie. The meetings will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 1517 Canby Street. For questions or comments, email info@laramieconnections.com.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Breastfeeding class set for today
A free Breastfeeding 1 class focused on initiation through the third month is at 6 p.m. today in the Summit Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. Third St. The class is offered by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and IMH. Email hr@ivinsonhospital.org or call 755-4621 for more information.
Former environment undersecretary to speak at UW
Robert Bonnie, former natural resources and environment undersecretary at the United States Department of Agriculture, is scheduled to discuss the evolution from old models of wildlife and natural resource conservation on public lands towards approaches that integrate incentives and collaboration across land ownership boundaries at the University of Wyoming.
Bonnie’s free public talk, titled “Beyond Confrontation and Regulation: Towards a New Conservation Paradigm,” is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. A reception will follow the event.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at 766-6979 or akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
UW jazz concert set for Thursday
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program is set to present in concert the UW Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Andy Wheelock, and UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Herbie Hancock, Clifford Brown, Sammy Nestico, Bennie Moten, Arturo Sandoval, and Bob Mintzer.
Relative Theatrics to preview new play
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics preview the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & The Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle at 7:30 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Admission is pay-what-you-can. The performance is followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
The remaining shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 and April 10-13, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. April 7. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
StudioWYO: Wynona and Speed the Pilgrim
StudioWYO is excited to announce Speed the Pilgrim and Wynona. Opener from Casper is Speed the Pilgrim. Speed the Pilgrim is made up of three talented musicians, coming together to produce unique pop/rock sounds. Their newest album, “Old Rollers” is available now across streaming platforms.
The concert is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
“A Feminine Ending” production set for Thursday-Saturday
A student-run production of “A Feminine Ending” by Sarah Treem is planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre. “A Feminine Ending” is directed by Bailey Patterson, an upcoming UW graduate, and stars Alexandria Soto, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Kyle Harbour, Marley Doakes and Luke Ferrell.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fine Arts Box Office through the University of Wwyoming.
