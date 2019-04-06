Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Changes coming to reader-submitted content in Boomerang
Beginning April 9, the Boomerang will be working with an altered policy and schedule with regards to the readers-submitted content printed for free in the newspaper.
Local Briefs will no longer print in the daily paper. We are moving all briefs (including Youth, Business, Health, Pet, Entertainment, Outdoors, School and Hometown) to the Sunday newspaper. Additionally, all briefs submissions will only be printed once in the Sunday briefs package for free. After that, all submissions will get the same two free publications in the “What’s Happening?” calendar on A2 on the day before and the day of the event or deadline, if applicable.
Also, several items seen regularly in Saturday and Sunday newspapers will be decreased in size. Readers might have noticed the shortened Parks and Recreation on the Saturday Outdoors page, and similar changes are coming to the Sunday Library Corner and Eppson Center events. We will print short lists of events with times, locations and contact information so readers can seek additional information. We will be omitting any extra information describing the event.
Lastly, some content will be moving to a new date each week. The history column seen every other Saturday will be moving to bi-weekly Sunday newspapers. Plainsmen Potpourri, the roundup for stories from Laramie High School journalism students, will move from Sunday editions to Tuesday editions to accompany the weekly Youth page.
With all the above mentioned content, anything published in the newspaper will continue to be posted on our website for online readers and subscribers.
These changes come as the Boomerang continues to maximize its space for content that readers appreciate with available resources. The deadline for publication in the Sunday edition is noon Fridays, and the deadline for publication in the What’s Happening? calendar of events is noon two days before the event so it can publish the day before and the day of the event.
News briefs and calendar events can continue to be sent to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Changes coming to paper’s Worship Directory in April
In order to maximize our print space in a way that allows our readers to get more news from the Boomerang, a new Worship Directory will begin running on Saturdays starting April 6.
The new directory will include the names of all of the houses of worship currently included, along with phone numbers, emails and/or website URLs, as well as physical addresses to help director Boomerang readers to services. Worship times, pastor names and other items now in the Worship Directory will no longer be printed.
Please send any updated information needed for the directory to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Changes coming to Boomerang comics, puzzles pages
In a continuing effort to improve its print product and streamline its operation, the Laramie Boomerang will implement changes to its comics and puzzles starting May 1.
Many of the comics currently running in the Boomerang will remain, but some will change. The crossword puzzle, Sudoku, Dear Abby and horoscopes will remain on the puzzles page, but Bridge will no longer be offered. New games include a word game, the logic puzzle KenKen and a game called 7 Little Words.
Readers are encouraged to send feedback in the form of a letter to the editor for publication or in a private message to news@laramieboomerang.com.
IMH receives community hospital distinction
Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie was recently named as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). It is the second year in a row IMH has achieved this designation.
The determining factors for the top 20 rural community hospitals were based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charge and financial stability.
IMH Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus said, “This recognition is very meaningful because it is based on more than one hospital performance metric and therefore looks at the collective effort and achievement across all departments.”
The Top 20 was based on an evaluation by The Chartis Center for Rural Health using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats April Central Committee meeting is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at a new location, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, St. Children are welcome and free child care is available. Go to www.albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during its regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. April 10.
Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include trustee appointments to the task force on UW housing; a recommendation on the academic calendar; and planning for a tuition recommendation.
The complete agenda for the April 10 meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/april_10_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Shepard Symposium features ‘Radical Listening’
Building from last year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice theme of “Courageous Conversations,” the 23rd annual event April 10-12 at the University of Wyoming will focus on the broad topic of “Radical Listening” for local and global transformation.
Against a backdrop of increasingly divisive public discourse, it is more important than ever that universities promote spaces to discuss difficult, challenging, sometimes urgent topics of social justice, says Christi Boggs, co-chair of the Shepard Symposium with Danielle Cover. Boggs is a UW instructional designer for distance education, and Cover is a UW College of Law associate professor.
The Shepard Symposium has grown from a local grassroots event to an internationally recognized conference. Originally named “The Symposium for the Eradication of Social Inequality” by former UW College of Education faculty members Omowale Akintunde and Margaret Cooney 23 years ago, the annual event was renamed to honor the work of the Shepard family and the memory of their son, Matthew Shepard, a UW student who was murdered in 1998.
Besides concurrent sessions involving a wide range of topics during the symposium, a “Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Day” is scheduled throughout the morning April 13.
This year’s symposium will delve into a variety of topics. To view the entire three-day schedule, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/shepardsymposium/schedule.html. All events are free to the public. Even though the symposium is free, participants are urged to register at www.uwyo.edu/shepardsymposium/register.html.
“Radical Listening” is a theme built on discussions among many groups, according to the symposium’s organizers.
Local farmers’ market seeks vendors
Laramie’s Thursday Local Market has openings for vendors for the 2019 season. Slots are available for the whole season or for one-time visits. The market is especially looking for vendors of early-season vegetables, fruits and ready-to-eat food. Nonprofits are also welcome.
The market takes place from 3-7 p.m. Thursday June 20–Sept. 26 at Undine Park, corner of Seventh and Ord streets). Use the form at www.thursdaylocalmarket.com or email Peggy McCrackin at thursdaylocalmarket@gmail.com to find out about the market or to volunteer or offer activities for youth.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us/SharedFiles/Download.aspx?pageid=521&mid=928&fileid=5169.
Relative Theatrics new play continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre.
It’s a sticky hot summer in the swamplands of Crawley, South Carolina. Step-sisters Wanda and Daisy struggle to get by as the people they love disappear; Wanda’s mother has recently died, and Daisy’s father’s mysterious illness worsens, and his obsession with an impending rapture intensifies. The girls try to repair their fractured relationship by summoning dark memories in hopes of finding a little light. A magical story about how we hold onto family, the past and ourselves while we seek better lives, and wait patiently as the Great Rapture hails us — or doesn’t. “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” is directed by Anne Mason, assisted by Jenna Blazek and features Makayla Buszek, Janel Seeley, Alec Shea and Kat Tyler.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. today and April 10-13, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
“A Feminine Ending” production wrapping up
A student-run production of “A Feminine Ending” by Sarah Treem is planned for 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre. A UW Recognized Student Organization called the Associated Students of the Performing Arts is running the production.
This show follows a young woman named Amanda with dreams of becoming a successful composer but she is hindered by many loved ones in her life. This show is very much centered around language, music, and the millennial female experience in a male-dominated world. “A Feminine Ending” is directed by Bailey Patterson, an upcoming UW graduate, and stars Alexandria Soto, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Kyle Harbour, Marley Doakes and Luke Ferrell.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fine Arts Box Office through the University of Wyoming.
Community Gear Swap scheduled at Basecamp
Calling all bargain hunters, families on a tight budget and anyone looking to clear out the clutter. Join us as we swap gently used outdoor clothing and gear. To shop consigned gear, simply drop by Basecamp from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today for the spring community gear swap. If you have clothing or gear to sell, drop it off at Basecamp, 222 S. Second St., from 8-10 a.m. today. When you drop off your items, we’ll ask you to sign a consignment release form and pay a consignment fee of $0.25 per item. This fee will go to support the Pilot Hill Project. Basecamp staff will keep track of your consignment items and try to sell them for you. Then, stop by Basecamp from noon-4 p.m. Sunday or 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to pick up your profits and any unsold items. If your items and profits aren’t claimed by 6 p.m. Tuesday, they’ll be donated to charity. All sales and transactions will be done in cash. Bring enough cash for your consignment fee and to buy any gear you want. Basecamp will not be able to make change from the cash drawer. Knives, guns or unsafe gear (i.e. used climbing ropes) will be accepted. Gear cannot be held for a later payment. All sales transactions are final. All consignment clothing and gear must be kept until sold in the designated consignment area.
For more information, call Basecamp at 307-703-0172.
Audubon to travel to refuge
The Laramie Audubon Society will visit Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge, located approximately 12 miles south of Laramie, on Saturday morning. Waterfowl and grassland birds are expected to be highlights of this trip. Those interested in attending are invited to meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co., 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. The group expects to be back to Laramie by noon, but attendees are free to leave at any time or to extend their visit. Those attending should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars, and other birding accessories. More information regarding Laramie Audubon events is available at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
ACLU of Wyoming co-hosting letter writing events in Laramie
The ACLU of Wyoming is co-hosting two letter-writing sessions in Laramie this month so supporters of the grassroots WyoSayNo coalition can urge public officials to push back against the proposed immigration prison in Uinta County and to lift up the importance of keeping families together – not just at the border, but in Wyoming as well.
The events are planned for 1-3 p.m. today at 1402 Gibbon St. (hosted by ACLU of Wyoming, Juntos and WyoSayNo) and 6-8 p.m. April 11 the Multicultural Resource Center in the University of Wyoming Union (hosted by ACLU of Wyoming, WyoSayNo and MEChA at the University of Wyoming).
Family Saturday Workshop
Bring your family and friends to the Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at our Family Saturday Workshop from 10 a.m.-noon today.
Participants will have access to different traditional and cutting edge materials each session, much like those used by UW students from the 44th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. These Saturdays are great times for exploration of new materials and ideas as wells as concepts of identity, community and belonging.
Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.
Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Contact Heather Bender at hbender1@uwyo.edu or 766-3315 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo games
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. today at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away IF a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Friday.
UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter to host initiation ceremony Sunday
The University of Wyoming’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — will host its spring initiation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only. Invitations to qualifying UW students were sent in February. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
The UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter was installed March 21, 1922, making it the 28th institution to join the society at the time. Today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.
Since UW’s chapter installation, several students and alumni have received competitive Phi Kappa Phi awards and grants, including fellowships for graduate study, post-baccalaureate awards for professional development and undergraduate study abroad grants.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year at local chapter institutions. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
To learn more about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
Three health events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events scheduled:
n Walk With a Doc is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Candace Burch, FNP-BC, Hospitalist, will discuss “You are not alone. Helping people heal after abuse” and Chris Dewey will lead a Tai Chi workout. The event is free to the public.
n A blood drive is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday in the Summit Conference Room of Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Donating blood helps people who are undergoing surgery, fighting cancer and giving birth. Sign up to save lives at www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code IVINSON to search for our location.
n Advanced Directive Day is from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18 in the IMH Vedauwoo Conference Room. Now is a great opportunity to update or establish an advance directive (living will), as we will have trained staff members, forms and a notary to help guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have. Please bring a photo ID if you wish to complete your living will on-site. There will be a brief presentation at the top of each hour.
UW celebrating Islamic Awareness Week
Once a year, the University of Wyoming celebrates Islamic Awareness Week.
To remove misconceptions surrounding Islam, UW’s Muslim Student Association warmly invites the community of Laramie to the following events:
n Islamic dinner is from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. The keynote speaker is Yasmin Mogahed, and dinner is catered by Ali Baba Grill of Denver. Attendees can get henna tattoos and learn Arabic calligraphy.
The public is invited. Contact Mohammed Tahir Elnaeem at melnaeem@uwyo.edu or 761-4011 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
