POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Changes coming to reader-submitted content in Boomerang
Beginning April 9, the Boomerang will be working with an altered policy and schedule with regards to the readers-submitted content printed for free in the newspaper.
Local Briefs will no longer print in the daily paper. We are moving all briefs (including Youth, Business, Health, Pet, Entertainment, Outdoors, School and Hometown) to the Sunday newspaper. Additionally, all briefs submissions will only be printed once in the Sunday briefs package for free. After that, all submissions will get the same two free publications in the “What's Happening?” calendar on A2 on the day before and the day of the event or deadline, if applicable.
Also, several items seen regularly in Saturday and Sunday newspapers will be decreased in size. Readers might have noticed the shortened Parks and Recreation on the Saturday Outdoors page, and similar changes are coming to the Sunday Library Corner and Eppson Center events. We will print short lists of events with times, locations and contact information so readers can seek additional information. We will be omitting any extra information describing the event.
Lastly, some content will be moving to a new date each week. The history column seen every other Saturday will be moving to bi-weekly Sunday newspapers. Plainsmen Potpourri, the roundup for stories from Laramie High School journalism students, will move from Sunday editions to Tuesday editions to accompany the weekly Youth page.
With all the above mentioned content, anything published in the newspaper will continue to be posted on our website for online readers and subscribers.
These changes come as the Boomerang continues to maximize its space for content that readers appreciate with available resources. The deadline for publication in the Sunday edition is noon Fridays, and the deadline for publication in the What’s Happening? calendar of events is noon two days before the event so it can publish the day before and the day of the event.
News briefs and calendar events can continue to be sent to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Changes coming to paper’s Worship Directory in April
In order to maximize our print space in a way that allows our readers to get more news from the Boomerang, a new Worship Directory will begin running on Saturdays starting April 6.
The new directory will include the names of all of the houses of worship currently included, along with phone numbers, emails and/or website URLs, as well as physical addresses to help director Boomerang readers to services. Worship times, pastor names and other items now in the Worship Directory will no longer be printed.
Please send any updated information needed for the directory to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Changes coming to Boomerang comics, puzzles pages
In a continuing effort to improve its print product and streamline its operation, the Laramie Boomerang will implement changes to its comics and puzzles starting May 1.
Many of the comics currently running in the Boomerang will remain, but some will change. The crossword puzzle, Sudoku, Dear Abby and horoscopes will remain on the puzzles page, but Bridge will no longer be offered. New games include a word game, the logic puzzle KenKen and a game called 7 Little Words.
Readers are encouraged to send feedback in the form of a letter to the editor for publication or in a private message to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Relative Theatrics new play continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre.
It’s a sticky hot summer in the swamplands of Crawley, South Carolina. Step-sisters Wanda and Daisy struggle to get by as the people they love disappear; Wanda’s mother has recently died, and Daisy’s father's mysterious illness worsens, and his obsession with an impending rapture intensifies. The girls try to repair their fractured relationship by summoning dark memories in hopes of finding a little light. A magical story about how we hold onto family, the past and ourselves while we seek better lives, and wait patiently as the Great Rapture hails us — or doesn’t. “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” is directed by Anne Mason, assisted by Jenna Blazek and features Makayla Buszek, Janel Seeley, Alec Shea and Kat Tyler.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. today. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
ACLU of Wyoming co-hosting letter writing event in Laramie
The ACLU of Wyoming is co-hosting a letter-writing session in Laramie this month so supporters of the grassroots WyoSayNo coalition can urge public officials to push back against the proposed immigration prison in Uinta County and to lift up the importance of keeping families together – not just at the border, but in Wyoming as well.
The event is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday the Multicultural Resource Center in the University of Wyoming Union (hosted by ACLU of Wyoming, WyoSayNo and MEChA at the University of Wyoming).
UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter to host initiation ceremony today
The University of Wyoming’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — will host its spring initiation ceremony at 2 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only. Invitations to qualifying UW students were sent in February. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
The UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter was installed March 21, 1922, making it the 28th institution to join the society at the time. Today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.
Since UW’s chapter installation, several students and alumni have received competitive Phi Kappa Phi awards and grants, including fellowships for graduate study, post-baccalaureate awards for professional development and undergraduate study abroad grants.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year at local chapter institutions. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
To learn more about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
Three health events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events scheduled:
n Walk With a Doc is from 1-3 p.m. today at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Candace Burch, FNP-BC, Hospitalist, will discuss “You are not alone. Helping people heal after abuse” and Chris Dewey will lead a Tai Chi workout. The event is free to the public.
n A blood drive is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday in the Summit Conference Room of Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Donating blood helps people who are undergoing surgery, fighting cancer and giving birth. Sign up to save lives at www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code IVINSON to search for our location.
n Advanced Directive Day is from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18 in the IMH Vedauwoo Conference Room. Now is a great opportunity to update or establish an advance directive (living will), as we will have trained staff members, forms and a notary to help guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have. Please bring a photo ID if you wish to complete your living will on-site. There will be a brief presentation at the top of each hour.
UW celebrating Islamic Awareness Week
Once a year, the University of Wyoming celebrates Islamic Awareness Week.
To remove misconceptions surrounding Islam, UW's Muslim Student Association warmly invites the community of Laramie to the following events:
n Islamic dinner is from 5:30-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. The keynote speaker is Yasmin Mogahed, and dinner is catered by Ali Baba Grill of Denver. Attendees can get henna tattoos and learn Arabic calligraphy.
The public is invited. Contact Mohammed Tahir Elnaeem at melnaeem@uwyo.edu or 761-4011 for more information.
Free health classes planned for April
The following free health classes are planned for the month of April:
n A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. Second St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
n Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients is at noon April 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Healthy U workshop start Monday
The Wyoming Center on Aging and the Eppson Center for Seniors are planning Healthy U, a six-week workshop for adults with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers. Participants will learn powerful strategies to help take control of their health and get relief from symptoms like pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Topics include action planning, dealing with frustration, how to communicate with health professionals, evaluating new treatments, healthy eating, decision making and appropriate exercise. The workshop is free and will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays April 8-May 13 at 1560 N. Third St. For more information or to sign up, contact Dominick at 766-2765 or dduhamel@uwyo.edu.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations.
Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Fourth Annual Own It - Women in STEM Awards Ceremony
Join us from 5:30-7 p.m. April 16 in the University of Wyoming College of Business Atrium to honor the work of women in STEM from across campus as well as within the community of Laramie. This recognition helps increase the visibility of an often overlooked group in STEM, which can be fundamental in encouraging young women to participation in science. Event partners include WiMSE, (Women in Math, Science & Engineering), Wyoming EPSCoR, Wyoming INBRE, NASA Space Grant Consortium, the College of Engineering and the School of Energy Resources. RSVP for this free event at https://form.jotform.com/90696060403151. Nominations for awardees are accepted until Monday. Submit nominations at https://form.jotform.com/90696304281156. Additional information about the nominations, including a rubric, is available at http://www.uwyo.edu/epscor/events/own-it-2018.html.
Archaeological society to meet Monday
Come join the June Frison chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the April 2019 meeting, set for 7-9 p.m. Monday, instead of the usual Tuesday, in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for April is Dr. Charles Reher, UW Anthropology Associate Professor Emeritus. Chuck will be delivering a lecture titled “Out on the Chaco- A Revisit to Settlement and Subsistence Along the Lower Chaco River” after a short business meeting. You do not need to be a member of the Society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rachael.shimek@wyo.gov or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats April Central Committee meeting is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at a new location, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, St. Children are welcome and free child care is available. Go to www.albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
UW presents Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Back by popular demand is the unique-sounding Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, which will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall as part of the UW Presents spring series.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
UOGB members play and sing music from a variety of musical genres, all on the ukulele. When the UOGB began in 1985, the public opinion was that an orchestra consisting entirely of ukuleles in different sizes was a strange concept. The idea was to make something fresh and entertaining, both modern and old-fashioned, in a different style that deviated from the current performance fashion. Audiences liked the result.
ACGS to meet Tuesday
Find a Grave is a website that collects individuals’ cemetery and related memorial information. The site’s database references nearly 500,00 cemeteries around the world, including over 165 million memorials, growing by almost 1½ million per month. “Using the Newly Revised Version of Findagrave.com” is the topic at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Presented by Ted Bainbridge, PhD, genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker, and writer. His genealogical and historical articles are published frequently in the United States and in several foreign countries. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Water and sewer meeting set for Tuesday
The monthly South of Laramie Water & Sewer District board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Road.
Laramie Lyceum returning in April
For the past 36 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum. This April will be the 72nd session. People of all ages are encouraged to attend at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The cost is $5 for each week's sessions.
The schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Troy Chaney will discuss the new birth of WyoTech.
10:30 a.m.: Jeff French will talk about cloud seeding in the Medicine Bow.
APRIL 16
9 a.m.: Sam Shumway will update the group about WY AARP.
10:30 a.m.: John Baker will discuss making the Louisa Swain statue.
APRIL 23
9 a.m.: Mark Mass, a local photographer, will discuss his work.
10:30 a.m.: Marci Smith will talk about heart problems of seniors.
Cuban artist Pavel Acosta to visit UW
Cuba-born, America-based artist Pavel Acosta will visit the University of Wyoming from April 9-12. Several free public events will take place during the artist’s visit.
n April’s “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators,” a gallery walk-through, will feature the exhibition “Pavel Acosta: Stolen from the Museum.” The event will take place from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the UW Art Museum.
n A panel discussion, in conjunction with the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers. “The Stolen Paintings: A Conversation on Ethics and Art in the Americas” will be a discussion about art and ethics, social geographies and political transitions, structured within the physical and metaphorical walls of the museum. The panel will feature Acosta, an internationally known artist; Yuneikys Villalonga, chief curator of the Coral Gables Museum; Nicole Crawford, chief curator of the UW Art Museum; and Nicholas Crane, an assistant professor of geography at UW.
n The UW Art Museum will host an art-making workshop for ages 13 and older from 6-8 p.m. Thursday Acosta will guide participants in making their own works of art or re-creating known masterpieces using construction-based materials such as drywall and dried acrylic paint. This workshop is meant to encourage maximum creativity out of limited resources. Participants can take home materials if they do not finish their creations. The workshop is limited to 20 participants and costs $10 per person. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/acosta-wkshp.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Three prayer events planned
The following prayer events are planned for April:
n Prayer for First Responders is from 7-8 a.m. Wednesday at LIGHT House of Prayer, 105 S. Fourth St. Join others as we pray for the first responders of our city and county. Everyone is welcome.
n Grandparents and Parents in Prayer is from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer. Join others in prayer for our families.
n Prayer for Albany County Detention Center is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer. Join others in prayer for the inmates and staff of the Albany County Detention Center.
Go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
WOTM planning Spring Bazaar
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Those interested in being a vendor can contact San Dee Hutton at 745-3039 (leave a message) or shutton@uwyo.edu or Deb Wessels at 760-0860.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Lodge during open hours. An 8-foot table is $20. Applications are due no later than Wednesday.
The bazaar will have concessions available and lots of great things to see and buy for Easter.
WyoTech hosting FFA event
WyoTech Laramie is hosting 850+ Wyoming FFA State Competition participants and coaches from all over Wyoming. WyoTech is providing meeting space for the sponsors/coaches and providing a quick tour, overview of career opportunities in the trades and lunch for the students. Staff will also provide students opportunities for scholarship discounts and be awarding $25,000 in scholarships to winners in certain competition areas at the FFA state competition.
The event is roughly planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at WyoTech.
Call Jim Mathis at 760-3500 for more information.
LPCC board to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 of the Civic Center.
ACPL Board meeting set for Wednesday
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is Wednesday in Conference Room 1 of the University of Wyoming Office Annex, 406 S. 21st St.
The executive session is at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the monthly ACPL Board Meeting. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting. Topics on the agenda include the FY20 Budget and the Fire and Security System Monitoring Contract. For more information, call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during its regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include trustee appointments to the task force on UW housing; a recommendation on the academic calendar; and planning for a tuition recommendation.
The complete agenda for the Wednesday meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/april_10_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Shepard Symposium features ‘Radical Listening’
Building from last year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice theme of “Courageous Conversations,” the 23rd annual event Wednesday-Friday at the University of Wyoming will focus on the broad topic of “Radical Listening” for local and global transformation.
Against a backdrop of increasingly divisive public discourse, it is more important than ever that universities promote spaces to discuss difficult, challenging, sometimes urgent topics of social justice, says Christi Boggs, co-chair of the Shepard Symposium with Danielle Cover. Boggs is a UW instructional designer for distance education, and Cover is a UW College of Law associate professor.
The Shepard Symposium has grown from a local grassroots event to an internationally recognized conference. Originally named “The Symposium for the Eradication of Social Inequality" by former UW College of Education faculty members Omowale Akintunde and Margaret Cooney 23 years ago, the annual event was renamed to honor the work of the Shepard family and the memory of their son, Matthew Shepard, a UW student who was murdered in 1998.
Besides concurrent sessions involving a wide range of topics during the symposium, a “Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Day” is scheduled throughout the morning April 13.
This year’s symposium will delve into a variety of topics. To view the entire three-day schedule, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/shepardsymposium/schedule.html. All events are free to the public. Even though the symposium is free, participants are urged to register at www.uwyo.edu/shepardsymposium/register.html.
“Radical Listening” is a theme built on discussions among many groups, according to the symposium’s organizers.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us/SharedFiles/Download.aspx?pageid=521&mid=928&fileid=5169.
Traffic Commission, Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Also, the Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will have a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the City Annex Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave.
Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Roundtable to feature Etsy
Etsy 101 is the topic for the next Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable meeting, set for 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event moved to a new date due to a snowstorm expected this week.
Sarajane Helm, an independent artist and author, will discuss how to get started on Etsy.
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools.
Basic topics at the roundtable include:
1. How to open and account
2. Etsy Features
3. How to List products
4. How to reach your customers
Workshop to focus on garden soil health
The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a garden soil health workshop from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. The classroom is located near the flag pole on the west end o the fairgrounds activity building.
The workshop is intended to help gardeners of Albany County that deal with difficult soil.
Topics that will be discussed at the workshop include:
n Soil basics
n Soil nutrient issues and management for gardeners
n How to read soil test results
n Good soil management practices
Space is limited. Email Brian Sebade at bsebade@uwyo.edu or Sue Golding at lgolding@uwyo.edu or call 721-2571 to RSVP or for more information.
Award-winning Google VR scientist to speak at UW
You might not know the name Paul Debevec, but if you’ve seen a movie in the last 20 years, you most certainly have seen his work.
Known as Hollywood’s Master of Light, Debevec is a senior scientist at Google VR and has been honored twice by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his work in capturing and simulating how people and objects appear in real-world illumination. The technology has been used in blockbuster films such as the “Matrix” series, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Terminator Salvation,” “Avatar” and “Blade Runner 2049.”
Debevec will speak at 5 p.m. April 11 in Room 306 of the University of Wyoming’s Classroom Building. The talk, free to the public, will feature his work, specifically light fields and light stages for photoreal movies, games and virtual reality (VR).
For more information, call 766-4327 or email mminear2@uwyo.edu.
LCBA planning events
Below are the LCBA events scheduled for April:
n Laramie Boomerang Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 320 Grand Ave.
n LCBA Member Orientation is form noon-1 p.m. April 17 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. RSVP by April 15th by calling 745-7339.
n On the Bit Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. April 18 at 1325 Dally Ridge Road.
n Holiday Inn Masquerade Ball Business After Hours is at 5:30-7 p.m. at 204 30th St.
Second Story Book Group to meet Thursday
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss "11-22-63" by Steven King.
"11-22-63" is a novel about a time traveler who attempts to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for May is "Awakening Land: The Trees" by Conrad Richter. All are welcome to attend.
UW Collegiate Chorale to present "Legacy" concert
UW Collegiate Chorale, directed by Nicole Lamartine, presents “Legacy,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert explores how goodness now translates into goodness later, how we can leave a positive mark on our communities, and how music can be a part of how we are remembered. It features Benjamin Britten’s “Hymn to St. Cecilia,” Dave Matthew’s “Gravedigger,” and pieces from African cultures.
Greg Dyekman will be honored, along with his three sisters, former members of Collegiate Chorale under conductor Carlyle Weiss. Longtime Wyoming choral music educator Becky Tish (Dyekman’s sister) will share favorite memories of Chorale and how it shaped her choral journey.
StudioWYO to host two bands
StudioWYO will present Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Wolves in Cheap Clothing. Opening this event is Wolves in Cheap Clothing.
The concert is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Wolves is a local four-piece band with a unique laid-back feel.
Following is Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone. This five-piece band is loved throughout their hometown of Laramie. Their electrified alt-country style is unlike anything we have had on our stage.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Holocaust survivor to visit Laramie
Holocaust survivor Estelle Nadel is a keynote speaker for the Shepard Symposium.
Nadel will share her story of struggle and survival in Nazi-occupied Poland. She speaks from 4-5 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. Nadel comes in spite of physical difficulties because of a Jewish ethic to “restore the world,” and because she wants future generations to know the Holocaust really happened. Email richmond@vcn.com for more information.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Fossil Fish Festival set for Saturday
Join us Saturday at The University of Wyoming Geological Museum is hosting its annual Fossil Fish Festival from 11 .am.-2 p.m. April 13. There will be a variety of activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes, virtual field trips to modern seas, behind-the scenes fish lab tours with researcher Jimena, and a chance to learn how to work on fossil fish specimens that you can take home (while supplies last). The event is free to all ages.
Email geolmus@uwyo.edu or call 766-2646 for more information.
American Legion hosting Easter party
American Legion Post 14 is planning a Community Spring Celebration/ Easter Party form 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 417 Ivinson Ave. The event is free to the public and will feature games, crafts, snacks and egg hunt (weather permitting).
Wine tasting fundraiser to benefit HORAH
Altitude Chophouse & Brewery is hosting an evening of wine tasting, education and appetizers at 6 p.m. Saturday to benefit Home On The Range Animal Haven. HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing a forever home to 35 neglected, abused and abandoned animals. They return the animals to sound physical, social and emotional health while working with community organizations to enhance the well-being, sense of purpose and self-worth of their individuals. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at altitudechophouse.com. Seating is limited.
Pet wash set for Saturday
Local pet-owners are welcome to come by Alpine Animal Hospital from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for the Spring Pet Wash. Donations are accepted and will benefit animal welfare societies in Laramie and the Wyoming Pre-Veterinary Club.
All healthy, friendly and well-behaved pets are welcome. Pets must be current on vaccines and properly restrained with a collar/harness and leash or in a pet carrier.
Email Corrine Vaughan at cvaugha1@uwy.edu for more information.
LAWS planning adoption event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is April 13. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
LHS planning International Night
The Laramie High School Student Clubs will be hosting International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world including dishes from Ethiopia, Thailand, Spain, Chile, Costa Rica and more. In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Irish dancing, Bengali singing and cultural presentations. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the LHS Spanish Spanish Honors Society, the LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations. Tickets are $10 at the door. Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for questions or more information.
UW Fossil Fish Festival offers activities for all ages
Several activities for all ages are planned during the Fossil Fish Festival, set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum. Activities are free to the public.
Activities include preparing fossil fish, virtual-reality tours, a scavenger hunt and fish lab tours every half hour. UW graduate student Jimena Golcher will discuss current research on the evolution of fish. She will lead two tours of the Wagner Lab for participants to look at tanks with live fish.
The UW Geological Museum sponsors the event.
For more information, contact Laura Vietti at 307-314-2024 or email lvietti@uwyo.edu.
Ark planning annual event, casino night
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
Hot Tamale Louie performance scheduled for Saturday
Developed by Professor John Rapson of the University of Iowa School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program, “Hot Tamale Louie” is a powerful multi-media performance piece about an early 20th-century immigrant who lived in Sheridan. The performance is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium.
A genre-bending tale with lilting Western ballads, gentle Mexican waltzes, folk songs and melodies from the East, evocative tone poems and raucous ragtime melded together by jazz. The performance is based on a June 2016 “New Yorker” article that caught Rapson’s eye.
The performance is free to the public.
Contact the Wyoming Arts Council at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-777-7473 or go to www.wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.
St. Matthew’s hosting Holy Week services
St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral will host services for Holy Week.
The schedule is as follows:
9:30 a.m. April 14: Palm Sunday Service
7 p.m. April 18: Maundy Thursday Service
7 p.m.: April 19: Good Friday Tenebrae Service
7 p.m. April 20: Saturday Great Vigil of Easter
9:30 a.m. April 21: Festal Easter Eucharist, Pot Luck Brunch and Easter Egg Hunt at the Cathedral.
City of Laramie planning 2019 Spruce Up for Spring Events
The 2019 City of Laramie landfill voucher event kicks off April 15. Vouchers will be issued in person from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays April 15-May 30 at the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and current utility bill, rental agreement, registration, mail or any other item that shows their name with a valid Albany County address. Vouchers must be redeemed between May 1 and June 1.
Landfill voucher event procedures include, but are not limited to:
1. Only one voucher per year will be issued to a single household/service address. Business, commercial, industrial, and institutional waste are NOT eligible for this voucher program.
2. Vouchers are good for one pickup size load—approximately 2½ cubic yards.
3. Vouchers are good only for waste and/or recycling generated at the address included on issued voucher.
4. Additional fees for tires, refrigerators, dead animals, special handling, and uncovered loads still apply during this event.
5. Drop-off for household hazardous waste require an appointment—details will be outlined on the voucher.
6. Vouchers are to be redeemed at the Landfill Scale House only May 1-June 1.
Vouchers without an official city of Laramie Solid Waste Division embossed stamp will not be accepted.
Also, be sure to volunteer your time to help clean up Laramie during the annual Community Clean Up Day on May 4. This is a day for residents to gather and clean up all the windblown trash that accumulated over the long winter. Setup for the event if from 7:30-9 a.m. at City Hall. Trash bags and safety vests will be handed out to participants, and area assignments will be given to volunteers for sections not already covered. Afterward, a volunteer luncheon will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the alleyway behind Laramie Fire Station No. 1 on Fourth Street between Grand and Ivinson avenues. Call the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339 to volunteer. Call 721-5285 for additional information or to arrange for safety vests and trash bags in advance.
In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for May 11.
Dave Berry coming to Laramie
Acclaimed humorist and award-winning author Dave Barry will speak Thursday, April 18, at the University of Wyoming. His presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The University Store will host a book signing following the talk. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event. Barry’s presentation, part of the UW Libraries Development Board’s annual author event, is funded by the McMurry-Spieles Endowment for Library Excellence. Members of the development board will host a luncheon with Barry at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. To make a reservation, go to uw.uwyo.edu/davebarry2019 by Wednesday, April 3. Those attending the afternoon talk are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating. UW Transit and Parking Services will provide complimentary parking in “A” spaces in the Wyo Hall and McWhinnie Hall parking lots from noon-4 p.m. Metered parking also will be available at the regular fee, and day permits may be purchased at the Wyoming Union information desk. In addition, attendees can use the free shuttle service. For more information about campus parking and shuttle services, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps.For more information about Barry’s presentation, call UW Libraries at (307) 766-3641, email mhayes6@uwyo.edu, or visit www.uwyo.edu/libraries.
UW Entrepreneurship Summit expands to 2 days of support, training
The University of Wyoming College of Business will host the third annual UW Entrepreneurship Summit from April 17-18 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Featured speakers for the summit include UW President Laurie Nichols, College of Business Dean David Sprott, Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese and keynote speaker Christopher Gray, founder and CEO of Scholly Inc.
The April 17 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open to high school faculty, staff and administration as a free professional development program, focusing on high school business, economics and entrepreneurship. Among topics to be discussed are lean startup methodologies; entrepreneurship in the classroom; a business school perspective on economics; and assurance of learning outcomes.
To register for the event, go to https://survey.uwyo.edu/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=94LH7nmMH.
The April 18 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open for the public with purchase of an event ticket. Ticket prices are $49 until April 1 and will be $79 after that date. Students will be admitted free with a prior RSVP.
Tickets can be purchased online at uw.uwyo.edu/UWsummit2019. The student RSVP link is www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
Summit participants are encouraged to attend the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition finalists’ business pitches. The competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential.
For information about the event, visit www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
Council work session to feature parking
Downtown businesses, property owners and residents are encouraged to attend a work session requested by the Laramie City Council on parking downtown. The work session is at 6 p.m. April 17 at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. Come listen, be informed and make your voice heard.
Where We Walk concert set for April 18
The University of Wyoming Singing Statesmen and Symphonic Band present “Where We Walk” is at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The University of Wyoming Department of Music highlights both the men’s choir and beginning concert band in a musical experience with a wide variety of music from many genres. The UW Singing Statesmen is conducted by Nicole Lamartine and the Symphonic Band is under the leadership of Robert Belser.
To highlight those who have stood up to injustice and walked with those whose voices were silenced, the Symphonic Band will present the powerful “A Movement for Rosa” which has become an homage to those courageous heroes among us. The Singing Statesmen will perform movements from a larger work called “The Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” based on the last words seven young black men said after they were shot by police. Through music, we hope to walk away from prejudice, xenophobia, and fear.
The Singing Statesmen will present their rousing traditional songs as well as a Haitian voodoo song “Fre O” which calls for the healing of a sick brother, a haunting Irish tune “She moved Through the Fair,” and one of the oldest known war ballads, “El Hombre Armado.” The male a cappella group, Happy Jack, will entertain the audience with pop and contemporary tunes.
The Symphonic Band will feature guest conductors Crystal Sieger (our Music Education area head) and Herbert Herrera (the McMurry Band teaching assistant. Repertory will include the melancholy “Irish Tune from County Derry” (Danny Boy); “Three Sketches for Winds” which is a satiric/cynical representation of quirky town life in rural mid-America; and finally a just plain ol’ fun “fast and furious” Arabian Dance.
Tickets are $10.50 for general admission, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students and can be purchased at the UW Performing Arts and Union Box Offices, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts or the door.
For more information, contact Dr. Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu.
Glass recycling dates set for April 19-20
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20 at the Walmart parking lot, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Sixth annual Bowl for LYCC set for April 20
The sixth annual Bowl for LYCC is slated for April 20 at Laramie Lanes.
Family Fun Bowling is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. All-you-can-bowl is $12 per player. Team Bowling is at 1:30 and 5 p.m. A maximum team of 5 is $25 per player.
Fundraiser fee includes a T-shirt, food, games and raffle prizes.
For more information and to register, go to www.cathedralhome.org or call 745-8997. The deadline to register is April 11. All proceeds benefit the Laramie Youth Crisis Center, a community program of Cathedral Home for Children.
Cellist visiting UW
World-famous cellist Lynn Harrell returns to the University of Wyoming to teach and perform as featured guest artist for the April 20 UW Cello Festival.
Directed by festival founder and UW cello professor, Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, the festival attracts students, teachers, performers, cello makers and vendors nationwide for workshops, lectures and masterclasses.
At 5 p.m., Michael Griffith conducts the Festival Cello Choir, the largest cello ensemble every assembled in Wyoming, in a free concert in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with a special chamber music performance of “Lynn Harrell and Friends” in the BCPA Recital Hall. Get tickets at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Organ concert series set for final two performances
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Sewing guild to discuss Denver exhibit
If you didn’t have an opportunity to attend the Dior Exhibit at the Denver Art Institute this winter or you did, but want to learn more about it, join the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild for the next meeting at 7 p.m. April 22 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., where members who attended the exhibit will share information and illustrations from the exhibit.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month September-May. Please enter from the east door off the parking lot. The guild does not meet during the summer.
If you or a family member are wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn you have stored away, the guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Pints for the Planet to benefit Sierra Club
To celebrate Earth Day, the third annual Pints for the Planet gathering is coming up.
Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., will donate $1 from every pint of beer and every pizza sold from 5-7 p.m. April 22 to Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, supporting work to protect Wyoming's public lands, wildlife, clean air and water and wild places.
Sierra Club staff and volunteer leaders will be on hand to visit, answer questions about the work in Wyoming and share opportunities for concerned citizens to get involved to protect our environment. Visitors can also check out the 2019 outings schedule and start planning summer adventures.
Contact Robert at rob.joyce@sierraclub.org or 610-350-8521 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Bohl to speak at Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fund-raiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Cowboys football head coach, will be the featured speaker.
The buffet dinner (BBQ chicken and beef brisket) is set for April 24 at the Laramie Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are two guns: 7mm Ruger American Rifle and .270 Savage Axis with scope. Ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a variety of donated items, including a fly rod and other outdoor gear.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank (3430 Grand Ave,), Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St. and at the West Laramie Fly Store. For more information, call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 or Larry Weatherford 460-8118.
All proceeds will be used to support local Scout activities.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Spring Exploration Event set for April 27
Celebrate Earth Day with this free family event from noon-4 p.m. April 27 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Come observe, explore and learn about plants, bees, bugs, birds and more. Protect our species and its environment. All of our plants and animals have value in themselves and are part of the web of life. Our lives and theirs are linked together inextricably — without them, our own species might not survive.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 7453733 for more information.
Thrivent Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team from Zion Lutheran church has, again, been approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program. One hundred ninety-five colorful backpacks have been purchased. Food Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at ACSD No. 1, 419 S. Eighth St. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require refrigeration. They should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jello pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, fruit rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, single serve cereal boxes and oatmeal packets, tuna, soups, chili, meat filled ravioli, raman noodles and macaroni and cheese. Items should not contain peanuts or tree nuts.
Call Jonie Markle at 721-4482 for more information
Tickets available for summer movie series
The 2019 Studio City summer movie series tickets are available again through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies, a Senior Corps program that places volunteer grandparent tutors and mentors in area schools. Tickets for 11 movies are $8, with Studio City Cinemas generously donating a portion of the sales to the program. Order forms are available at 968 N. Ninth St., at www.fostergrandparentswy.org or through participating PTAs. The deadline for returning orders to 968 N. 9th is May 2. Pick up will be May 13-15 during FGWR business hours or through partnering PTAs. Call 307-22-.1051 for more information.
May Family Saturday Workshop to feature 'Windows'
Bring your family and friends to the University of Wyoming Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at the Family Saturday Workshop from 10 a.m.-noon May 4.
Springtime light is great for exploring the reflective qualities of the Sharon Louden: “Windows” at the University of Wyoming Art Museum exhibition. We will have a variety of sculptural materials that play with light and shadow available for your creative expression. Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Contact Heather Bender at hbender1@uwyo.edu or 766-3515 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
College of Arts and Sciences to host UW Day at the Museums on May 15
The University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences is inviting sixth-grade students from across the state to visit Laramie for a “UW Day at the Museums” event May 15.
Participants will attend three tours or hands-on workshops in UW’s museums, planetarium or makerspaces from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 15. Teachers must register their classes by April 30, as space is limited.
After arriving on campus, participants will be welcomed by Lutz before heading to two workshops for an hour each. Lunch will be provided, followed by the final hourlong workshop. A full schedule of events can be found at www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Participants are encouraged to dress for hands-on creativity and Wyoming weather, which means clothes that can get dirty, comfortable shoes and layers.
Participating units include the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, the UW Geological Museum, the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the UW Anthropology Museum, the UW Archaeological Repository, the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Science Kitchen, the UW Art Museum, the UW Museum of Vertebrates and the UW makerspaces.
For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Friends of 133rd Quarter Auction set for May 26
the public is invited to the Friends of the 133rd Quarter Auction, scheduled for 4 p.m. May 26 at the VFW 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Tickets are $7 and include the first bidding paddle. Attendees can purchase additional paddles at the door for two for $5. More paddles mean more chances to win. Bring rolls of quarters. Never been to a quarter auction?! Attendees need zero experience to bid, win and have a great time. Vendor registration is now open. If you have a small business, handmade, homemade, jewelry, skincare, food or whatever else, you're invited to come promote your business and support a great cause. Go to https://forms.gle/nbgGskNt98LPVNw99 to apply for a space.
Contact Melanie Silvernagel at friendsofthe133rd@gmail.com or 605-645-6668 or find the Friends of the 133rd on Facebook for more information.
Wyoming Writers, Inc. announces 2019 conference
Online registration is now open for the Wyoming Writers, Inc., annual writers conference, planned for June 7-9 at the University of Wyoming Gateway Center Complex.
Featured speakers include: Brad Watson, former newspaper reporter and editor, award-winning author and UW faculty member; Page Lambert, writing retreat organizer, founding member of Women Writing the West, and long-time member of Wyoming Writers, Inc.; Jovan Mays, former Poet Laureate of Aurora, Colorado; and husband and wife Tasha Alexander and Andrew Grant, both novelists.
Two literary agents, Andie Hodapp of the Kristen Nelson Literary Agency, and Stephanie Hansen of Metamorphosis Literary Agency, and Jessica Kristie of Winter Goose Publishing will be on hand to meet with conference attendees and listen to pitches; you will find their biographies on the Wyoming Writers, Inc., website. When registering for the conference, you can select with whom you’d like to schedule your 15-minute meet.
Registrants do not have to be a Wyoming Writers, Inc., member to attend the conference, and a special rate is available for students. Scholarships for those with financial need are available; application information can be found on the organization’s website.
For more information, email Lynn Carlson, publicity chair, at wyowriters@gmail.com.
Local farmers’ market seeks vendors
Laramie’s Thursday Local Market has openings for vendors for the 2019 season. Slots are available for the whole season or for one-time visits. The market is especially looking for vendors of early-season vegetables, fruits and ready-to-eat food. Nonprofits are also welcome.
The market takes place from 3-7 p.m. Thursday June 20–Sept. 26 at Undine Park, corner of Seventh and Ord streets). Use the form at www.thursdaylocalmarket.com or email Peggy McCrackin at thursdaylocalmarket@gmail.com to find out about the market or to volunteer or offer activities for youth.
Tickets still available for 1 'Laramie' TV series anniversary event
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
Tickets are still available for the following:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: “Marry Me in Laramie” at the Laramie Plains Museum. Renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couple at $125 per couple. Renew your vows and you will receive a Marry Me in Laramie certificate personalized by Mr. Fuller and group photo. Then, go enjoy wedding cake and light refreshments. Just the reception is $50 per person and includes access to watch vow renewals and sing “Marry Me in Laramie” while enjoying wedding cake and light refreshments. (Only 150 tickets available).
Higher Ground Fair quilt show looking for entries
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
City of Laramie encourages residents to participate in a community survey
Many Laramie residents will receive surveys from the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center in mailboxes next week. The purpose of the survey is to gather input from residents on a wide variety of topics of interest. Since 2006, the City of Laramie has conducted four citizen surveys. Each survey asks similar and often identical questions so that improvement can be tracked over time.
The information gathered in the surveys assists in the delivery of service, improved communications, strategic planning and budget development. The City of Laramie regards the surveys as one of many ways to get to know its customers (i.e. residents and visitors) and, in turn, improve or enhance its services to better meet local needs.
The City of Laramie requests that surveys are completed and returned in accordance with the instructions included within survey.
Questions regarding the survey methodology and such can be directed to the following WYSAC staff: Brian Harnisch at harnisch@uwyo.edu or Bistra Anatchkova at bistra@uwyo.edu.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie's Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
Volunteer cooks are needed
LASSO Events is currently searching for volunteers to help prepare and cook meals for a new program looking to fill the gap of need for free mobile meals on Saturdays and a free community meal on Sundays. These meals will be of a great assistance to those individuals and families in our community that have a need for food on the weekends. If you have interest or questions about this unique opportunity to give back to others, please email Tim @ info@lassoevents.com.
LASSO Events is the faith-based nonprofit that promotes community service and volunteering throughout Laramie and the greater Albany County.
How to submit to Local Briefs
Beginning April 9, Local Briefs will no longer be printed daily and will appear only once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
