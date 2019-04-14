How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Local student recommended to practice law in Wyoming
Laramie student Jordyn Ashlee Surber was among those recently recommended by the Wyoming State Bar for admission to practice law in Wyoming.
IMH announces addition of OB/GYN
Ivinson Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of Samantha Herriott, DO, FACOOG, to its health care team and the Laramie community. Beginning in April, Dr. Herriott will serve as an OB/GYN in the Women’s Health Clinic at Ivinson Medical Group.
Herriott completed her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, MI before practicing in Tennessee for several years. She specializes in pregnancy management, minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery, menopausal medicine and adolescent gynecology. “I’m an advocate for women in all aspects of life. Women’s healthcare is not only my specialty but my passion,” says Herriott of her practice.
Presbyterian church planning Lenten, Easter services
The United Presbyterian Church has the following services planned:
n Palm Sunday Services: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. today
n Matins Services: 7-7:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday
n Maundy Thursday: 7 p.m. Thursday
n Good Friday: 7 p.m. Friday
n Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. and 10:3 a.m. April 21
United Presbyterian Church is at 215 S. 11th St. Call 742-2061 for more information.
TBC to honor pastor, celebrate worship center
Trinity Baptist Church, on the corner of Ninth and Shields streets, invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. today to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Pastor David Grace and his wife Deborah’s ministry to the Congregation. TBS will also celebrate the grand opening of the refreshed Worship Center.
Wyoming History Day schedule for Monday
Nearly 250 students from 25 schools will compete at the 39th annual Wyoming History Day Contest beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the University of Wyoming.
Winners will represent Wyoming at the National History Day Contest June 9-13 at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.
Laramie Home Schools will be competing.
For more information about Wyoming History Day, call State Coordinator Jessica Flock at the UW AHC at (307) 766-2300 or email jflock@uwyo.edu.
UW students, faculty, community rally for truth and action on climate change
A rally and dramatic presentation are planned for noon in the public, free speech area of Prexy’s Pasture and will call for truth and action on the climate crisis facing our country and the world.
The rally will begin with brief testimony from climate change witnesses who will be available for interviews after the event.
The witnesses include:
n Dalya Johana Smith Meacham, a 16-year-old high school student from Paradise, California, who survived the Camp Fire that destroyed her town.
n Juwan Willow, a Native American student at UW speaking about the effect of climate change on Indigenous peoples and culture. He will also read a message from the President of the Oglala Sioux Nation.
Contact Mike Selmer at 240-508-0743 or mpsfamily@gmail.com for more information.
UW College of Law to host mock trial Monday
The University of Wyoming College of Law will host the fifth annual Spence Law Firm Historic Trial at 6 p.m. Monday in the College of Law Large Moot Court Room.
The Spence Law Firm Historic Trial is a fictional mock trial that is created from the facts of a chronicled historic event.
This year’s trial explores the Rock Spring Massacre of 1885.
The mock trial is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be provided during an intermission. Email Christine Reed at christine.reed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Fair Board to meet Monday
A special meeting of the Albany County Fair Board will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday and May 6 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St.
The next Fair Board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. May 13 at the fairgrounds.
County Commissioners’ regular meeting set for Tuesday
The next Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
A work session will feature active shooter training at 1:30 p.m. and discussion of recommendations provided by the Prevention Services Facilitator regarding alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and suicide prevention, the Strategic Plan and respective coalitions at 3:30 p.m.
Historical society to host author
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Marcia Hensley, author of “Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West.” In this book, Hensley traces how single women took advantage of the Homestead Act and the Back-to-the-Land movement in the early 20th century to establish successful homesteads. At least 10 of these homesteads were located in Wyoming.
Kiwanis meeting to feature skate park project
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Josh Kaffer, who will be discussing the Laramie Skate Park Project. Guests are always welcome.
Voter group to meet Tuesday
Progressive Voter Alliance will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Featured speakers are Nate Martin, executive director of Better Wyoming, and Monica Leininger from the Powder River Basin Council. Martin will address what the organization’s activities are for the “interim” session — legalizing medical cannabis, new PFLAG chapters and a corporate tax on “big box” stores to fund education. Leininger will explore whether Laramie has a carbon-neutral future.
LWV studying county commission sizes
The Laramie League of Women Voters is studying the three-member vs. five-member Board of County Commissioners. As a part of this process, a public meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the dining room at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St.
Twelve Wyoming counties have three county commissioners, and 11 have five. The Laramie League voted to consider what are reasons and advantages of having five rather than the three Albany County currently has.
The League is considering two questions:
1. What are the pros and cons of having a five member commission?
2. Is the current size (three) of the Albany County Commission sufficient to meet the needs of commission responsibilities?
Comments can be sent to laramie@wyominglwv.org.
Political group to meet Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Come in the southeast entrance off the patio.
American Indian Entrepreneurship Symposium slated for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming, together with the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, will host a “WY Wind River: Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Symposium”, focused on Wyoming and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
The symposium will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Gov. Mark Gordon and UW President Laurie Nichols are scheduled to give introductory remarks.
The keynote speaker is Gary “Litefoot” Davis (Cherokee), executive director of the Native American Financial Services Association. He also is a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for executives in successful accounting, financial planning and wealth management firms. He currently is publisher of Native Business Magazine.
StudioWYO to present The Two Tracks and The Locals
StudioWYO welcomes The Two Tracks from Sheridan, opened by The Locals.
The Locals bring a unique twist in combining a bit of country with a bit of rock and roll. To find out more information about The Locals, visit their Facebook page.
Headliner The Two Tracks is a four-piece band with a unique Americana style. To find out more about The Two Tracks, visit their website at www.thetwotracks.com.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Relative Theatrics planning announcement event
Curious about Relative Theatrics plans for 2019-20? Join a special fundraising and season announcement event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Chalk n’ Cheese.
Supporting RT with a ticket purchase of $35 gets you an evening of wine tasting (and a sparkling reception drink and a signature cocktail) plus cheese, meats, other appetizers and a silent auction. Plus! You’ll be the first to see exclusive sneak peeks at scenes from the plays we will produce in Season 7.
Tickets are available at www.relativetheatrics.com. Capacity for this event is limited so we recommend getting tickets today.
Senior theatre group to host meeting
The Unexpected Company theater group will have its semi-annual planning meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Steven Center. Those 50 and older are invited. The group is looking for new members in Laramie who would love to be involved in theater. For more information, call Susan Shumway at 760-6181.
Harvest Church to host events Friday
Harvest Church is set to host its annual Good Friday Stations-of-the-Cross event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive. This is a self-guided tour for the community and families of all faiths to recount Jesus’ journey of love in His final days leading to the Cross. The walk through the stations takes approximately 30 minutes. Harvest’s HCKids ministry will also be hosting an age-appropriate stations experience. Call 745-9494 or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 South 3rd Street. A chicken fried steak dinner with mashed potatoes will be served for $10.00. If you are a woman interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef, please come join us. Our group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third grade students and other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by our organization. Call Betty Wortman at 307-721-5031 for more information.
Audobon group to travel to local hot spots
The Laramie Audubon Society will host a free field trip Saturday to birdwatching hotspots within Laramie. This is a great trip for beginning birders. Possible stops include Greenhill Cemetery, LaBonte Park and the Laramie River. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co., 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate carpool groups. Attendees are advised to bring plenty of warm clothes, water, snacks and binoculars. More information regarding the organization and other upcoming events can be found at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
TEDxUWYO announces speakers for Saturday event at UW
Four University of Wyoming professors and their innovative ideas will be showcased Saturday in TEDxUWYO.
The event, set for 1-4 p.m. in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium, is open to the public, but attendance will be limited to the first 100 people.
Speakers at TEDxUWYO include:
n Rachel Watson, a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, “Shifting Student Motivation from Making Dollars to Making Change.”
n Kent Noble, an assistant lecturer in the Department of Management and Marketing, “What’s Your Brand?”
n Donal Skinner, a professor in the Department of Zoology and Physiology and dean of the Honors College, “Wired on Steroids.”
n Mike Brotherton, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, “The Synergies of Science and Science Fiction.”
Central Asian Awareness Day and Navruz set for UW
The University of Wyoming’s Central Asian Student Association will celebrate its fifth annual Central Asian Awareness Day and Navruz at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Science.”
Though it is free to the public, tickets are required. Tickets will be distributed Wednesday and Thursday, April 17-18, at noon at the Wyoming Union information desk.
For more information about Central Asian Awareness Day, email Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu.
UW’s Service Saturday Scheduled for Saturday
Cleaning local parks is the April Service Saturday project scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event is free to University of Wyoming students, staff and faculty to participate. UW’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement program sponsors the event.
Volunteers will help Laramie’s Parks and Recreation Department by cleaning local parks to prepare for summer use. Tasks include cleaning playgrounds and raking up pinecones. To sign up, click here.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/csil/community-engagement-and-service/slce/, like SLCE’s Facebook page, or follow SLCE on Twitter and Instagram.
Upcoming road closure coming to Grand Avenue
Beginning April 22, the city of Laramie along with Big Huhnks Excavation will be replacing the sanitary sewer main crossing Grand Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. Grand Avenue Traffic will be diverted to Garfield Street for East Bound Traffic and Ivinson Street for West Bound Traffic. The contracted completion date is May 28th for this project. All questions about this project should be directed to the city of Laramie Engineering Office.
Author Talk to feature Stephen Markley
Up-and-coming author Stephen Markley will visit the University of Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. April 24 in the in the McMurry Reading Room in Coe Library to read from and answer questions about his newest book, “Ohio.”
The reading is free to the public, and his book will be available for purchase afterward.
For more information about Markley, visit his website at www.stephenmarkley.com.
The event is sponsored by UW Libraries, the Honors College and the Department of Visual and Literary Arts.
For more information, contact Susan Aronstein at 766-2820 or aronstei@uwyo.edu.
Singer-Songwriter RY X to perform
Australian singer-songwriter RY X will perform at the University of Wyoming.
The concert will be at 8 p.m. April 24 in The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union. The event is free to the public.
RY X was raised in the coastal community of Angourie, off Australia’s East Coast. He left home when he was 17 years old to travel the world and explore different music genres.
His performance at UW is part of an international tour to promote his latest album, “Unfurl.”
For more information about RY X, visit www.ry-x.com.
Blood drives planned through July
Laramie Blood Drives are planned for 12:30-5:30 p.m. one day each month through July at Laramie Fire Station No. 3 in West Laramie. Just an hour of time makes a difference in someone’s life. Donating blood is an easy way to care. Make an appointment with the donor center by e-mailing bsigel@vitalant.org or calling 307-638-3326. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred. United Blood Service, now named Vitalant, is in significant need of donors.
Blood drives are planned for April 25, May 16, June 20 and July 25.
Take Back the Night set for April 25
Join SAFE Project in honoring survivors of sexual assault at the annual Take Back the Night event, set for 5:30-9 p.m. April 25 at the First Street Plaza. March to draw attention to the issue of sexual assault in our community, nation, and world and then attend a free concert by The Woodpile. The concert will feature songs that empower and celebrate survivors of sexual assault. Community members of all ages and genders are encouraged to attend.
Contact Livvy Gerrish at outreach@safeproject.org or 742-7273 or go to www.safeproject.org for more information.
StudioWYO to offer Open Mic Night with Hunter Hicks
Open Mic Night is planned for 7-9 p.m. April 25 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This show is free to the public.
Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m..
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
American Cultural Anthropologist to give Mulloy Lecture
Anthropologist Paul Stoller will give the 23rd annual William Mulloy Lecture on April 26 at the University of Wyoming.
Stoller, an anthropology professor, will discuss “Slow Anthropology in a Fast World” at 4:10 p.m. in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Building auditorium. A reception follows at 5:15 p.m. in the Department of Anthropology Building.
The annual Mulloy Lecture is sponsored by the UW Department of Anthropology in memory of the university’s first professional anthropologist, William Mulloy. Starting in 1948, he fostered, at UW, what is usually called the “four-field approach,” integrating archaeology, biological anthropology, cultural anthropology and linguistic anthropology into a unified program.
For more information about the Mulloy Lecture, call the UW Department of Anthropology office at (307) 766-5136.
MOPS planning garage sale fundraiser
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) is planning its annual garage sale for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym on Custer Street.
Leading authority on juvenile homicide and juvenile mass murder to speak in Laramie
Phil Chalmers, America’s leading authority on juvenile homicide and juvenile mass murder will be speaking at a parent community meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 15 at the Laramie High School Auditorium. The meeting is free and hosted by the Laramie Police Department and Albany County School District No. 1.
Chalmers will discuss the causes, warning signs, triggers, and prevention strategies that parents need to be aware of.
Zonta offering two scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering two scholarships with applications due this summer. The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business scholarship and the Women in Technology scholarship have awards ranging from $500 — $8,000 and have deadlines of June 1 and July 1 respectively. Women currently pursuing degrees in business or technology fields should apply. Contact tbretting@gmail.com for applications or with questions.
